Tillis, Burr should take the lead on Trump’s Medicare plan

Trump’s Medicare plan benefits all
In response to “Trump says Medicare plan will lower drug prices” (Oct. 26):
I’ve yet to meet anyone who thinks the current system, whereby Medicare can’t negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower drug prices, makes sense. Finally, the administration is asking to experiment with a new way of setting prices, more in line with the rest of the world.
It’s estimated the new pricing index would save Medicare $17.2 billion over five years. Now this is something Democrats and Republicans should both aggressively support if they are truly interested in keeping these two critical programs solvent.
I know Big Pharma and its lobbyists won’t go down without a fierce fight. Who’ll take the lead? Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, are you listening?
Don Justice, Charlotte
Trump incites behavior like this
For years, Trump has purposefully and repeatedly incited others to strike out against those he has chosen to vilify.
Creating false villains feeds his personal narrative of fear, despair and paranoia. Within his audience are mentally unstable people and those occupying the outermost fringe of American society.
When he admonishes them to light torches in his room of darkness, it’s no surprise there will be dark consequences. Now the consequences are criminal – domestic terrorism.
By inciting and reinforcing this dangerous and unstable element, Trump makes himself an accessory to the crime. Will justice prevail?
Lee Fluke, Charlotte
Journalists aren’t to blame, president is
In response to “A short-lived call for unity shelved for political barbs” (Oct. 26):
Yet again the president has responded with “It’s not my fault!”
He has repeatedly named people whose views differ from his as “enemies.” He has loudly praised a convicted congressman for body slamming a journalist who was attempting to do his job.
Now, as someone targets Trump’s liberal “enemies” with bombs, the president twists the situation and blames the journalists! Sad. Very sad.
Leonard Fox, Charlotte
I have no issue with Trump’s puffery
Our president is a salesman/deal-maker who always engages in puffery.
LegalDictionary.net says: “Puffery can normally be found in advertising or promotional materials about a specific product or service, though it is often employed by politicians and other people attempting to gain favor. Puffery is legal, so long as it does not escalate to what would be considered misrepresentation.”
Fact is, all those folks running for and in office engage in the same. Our president is just a bit more vocal about it, and a lot of folks get offended by his unorthodox communicative practices.
C.C. Ryder, Charlotte
Prosecute bomber as a domestic terrorist
The actions of the person or group that sent explosive devices last week were terrorist activities.
One goal of terrorists is to intimidate or use violence to accomplish a goal. Attempting to silence a free press, attempting to create fear within certain individuals to travel, appear publicly, or even feel at peace in their own home is textbook terrorism.
This is domestic terrorism and should be prosecuted as such.
G.O. Hinson, Concord
On immigration, Trump isn’t at fault
In response to “Will Trump act on immigration already?” (Oct. 25 Forum):
What’s key here is understanding how government works.
Immigration reform can easily pass the House because it has a clear Republican majority. In the Senate, where laws are made, a 60-vote majority is required to pass legislation, excluding budgets.
There are currently 51 Republicans and 49 Democrats in the Senate, meaning it would require nine Democrats to crossover and vote with all 51 Republicans to pass immigration reform.
Trump is not the hold-up, nor at fault for why immigration reform has not been done. The Senate is.
Karen D. Rosenheimer, Charlotte
I, too, believe, but for different reasons
In response to “Believe in our system and our nation” (Oct. 23 Forum):
I, too, believe in voting. I believe every American, including babies and my two grandchildren with asthma, are entitled to clean air, water and food in a democracy that supports our constitution, freedom of the press, separation of powers, and honest, respectful leaders.
I believe in leaders who do not grope women, bully, or name-call.
I believe in candidates who do not cheat on their taxes, praise and excuse brutal dictators, and berate our allies. I, too, will seek candidates who have “wisdom and a clear vision” for the future of our children and vote only for them.
Arne Arnason, Pageland, SC
