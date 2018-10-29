Homeless children need our help, not immigrants

Don’t waste money and help the children
This is the kind of thing I don't get. One hundred homeless children in Haywood County, NC.
Why do we have 100 homeless children? Why do we have to scrape and beg for money for them?
We will spend and waste millions of dollars on illegal immigrants when that money could take care of all homeless children (and homeless vets for that matter) instead. Imagine that.
Get our priorities straight. We should not have homeless children anywhere. But we do. Stop wasting money.
Pat Goodrich, Mills River
Guns vs guns is not the answer, Trump
Once again I am amazed at what an insensitive, thoughtless person we have in the White House (though I shouldn’t be by now). Since they don’t “like him,” I can see why Trump hasn’t bothered to reach out to all of the recipients of last week’s mail bombs, but to speak about the synagogue shooting by saying they should have armed guards to potentially stop such a heinous act is beyond reprehensible.
Not one word on what we can do to change the mindset of this nation so this stops being the “norm.” I only have one vote, and I plan to use it to help elect people who actually care where this country is going! It’s time to stop “dumbing down.”
Anne Monrad, Mooresville
Trump didn’t shoot at the synagogue
I’m entertained by those wanting to blame Trump for the massacre in the temple in Pittsburgh.
Our nation is experiencing one of the most prosperous times in recent history. The economy is doing great, the jobless rate is at an all-time low and the stock market is doing well. I know there are people out there who want to blame everything that happens on someone else, but the “not my fault” explanation on everything in today’s world is getting old.
Let’s put the blame where it lies, with the gunman who fired the shots in Pittsburgh. Next thing you know we will hear that Trump fired the shots from the grassy knoll in Dallas on that fateful November day in 1963.
Bill Hite, Indian Land, SC
Though crass, Trump gets things done
It is hard to defend President Trump’s inappropriate rhetoric while often behaving like a supercilious buffoon. In spite of the fact that he can be alien to civility, it does not mean that he inspires Republicans to behave like wild animals or deranged pipe bombers.
Presidential statesmanship is definitely not one of Trump’s strong points, but he does get beneficial things done for our country.
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
Profiling of any type is just wrong
In response to ‘Go vote, and use your common sense” (Oct. 28 Forum):
It’s as wrong to profile “old white men” as it is to profile young black men or any other group. Yet it seems like even we justice-seeking liberals can demonize certain groups of people, get published and our friends will nod in agreement.
Absolutely, we should challenge unjust beliefs and behaviors, but profiling entire groups is and always has been wrong.
Nancy Pierce, Charlotte
Letting Spellings get away with this?
I think it is grotesque that UNC President Margaret Spellings will receive a $500,000 separation payment, as well as a relocation expense of $35,000. She’s only been in her role for three years! This is more money than many Americans will earn in a decade.
While private universities can do as they wish, the purpose of state universities is to serve the public, not to be gold mines for their administrators. Administrators such as Spellings get away with this because the public lets them.
We should make it clear to our elected state leaders that this waste of money is unacceptable.
Jason H. Goodfriend, Matthews
Happy Halloween! Enjoy bad benefits!
How fitting that in this Halloween season we risk being tricked by spooky Association Health Plans (AHPs). They will bring down the cost of health insurance for small business, yes, but will bring with it scarier ramifications.
I hope not too many fall for this skeleton of an idea. You may get insurance, but it will essentially be a zombie plan, with huge gaps like no coverage for pre-existing conditions. Rather than wasting money on junk candy plans like this, demand that Congress pass Improved Medicare for All.
Don’t you want full coverage for less than you’re currently paying, and free choice of doctors and hospitals? Now that’s a real Halloween treat! Vote for representatives who will improve your health insurance, and don’t buy a plan with neither heart nor brain.
Denise Finck-Rothman, Charlotte
