Children need more protection in schools no matter the cost

We need to do more for our children
In response to “Student shot at Butler High has died, police say. A classmate is in custody.” (Oct. 29):
I was saddened by the news of the young man who was shot and lost his life at Butler High School on Monday.
I want to know why are there not more questions being asked about metal detectors in our schools? I saw that South Carolina is talking about metal detectors; why are we not talking about it?
How many students have to lose their lives before we ask the people in charge the hard questions? I am very aware of the cost, but the cost of a child is priceless. I can only image the pain.
Rose Hall, Charlotte
More than bullying led to this shooting
In response to “Bullying preceded fatal shooting of Butler High student, officials say” (Oct. 29):
There must be an immensely deeper problem than bullying that led to the loss of this young life. What sort of unbalanced mindset would posses a 16-year-old to think it is okay to bring a gun to school, let alone use that gun to take the life of a fellow student, regardless of being bullied?
There is a subculture within our society that is not learning the precious value of life. This problem will be solved when children learn this value in the home in a healthy family environment. This will be a long process, but one component in restoring healthy families I think is the availability of jobs. Let’s hope our current low unemployment rate is a long-term trend.
Joe Howell, Harrisburg
Shooting aftermath was mishandled
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Butler High Bulldog family and friends. No parent should ever have to think of their child not returning from school under any circumstances.
However, in my prayers of comfort for the family and friends, I must speak to the poor processes of CMS and the City of Matthews Police Department. Parents arriving at the school, concerned about their children, were handled poorly. Sending a concerned group of parents away with no answers, no one there to communicate with them, was not how to deal with what may have been running through their minds.
Now our children have to deal with the trauma that will probably follow them for the rest of their lives. Secure our children.
Marco McNeil, Concord
Trump gets things done at what cost?
In response to “Though crass, Trump gets things done” (Oct 29 Forum):
Barry Marshall’s letter to the editor says he can’t defend Trump and his inappropriate rhetoric, but he gets things done. So, the ends justify the means? I think not! This country was already on a healthy recovery from the housing market crash of 2008. The financial gains we have made in the last 18 months can’t all be attributed to Trump’s policies.
President Trump is America’s representative through out the world. His “inappropriate rhetoric...acting like a supercilious buffoon” tactics offend not only me but civil minded people throughout the world thus giving America a bad image.
Lucy Grasty, Charlotte
Tell more of Trump’s accomplishments
The Republican political ads should be touting Trump’s accomplishments instead of only negatives towards Democrats.
Unemployment is the lowest it’s been in a long time and, more importantly, unemployment for African-Americans and other minorities is closest to the lowest percentage it’s ever been. And for the first time in years healthcare premiums have stablelized. Now the Trump administration is working on prescription prices.
Instead of the negative ads, these are the kind of things the Republicans should be running.
Christ Koconis, Charlotte
America is a nation of immigrants
So now King Trump thinks he can bypass the Constitution to further limit access to U.S. citizenship? If Trump believes our border security is deficient, why not fix it?
Building a billion dollar border wall, placing armed troops at the border, and revving up a nationalist base by falsely claiming immigrants are bad people and freeloaders is not a solution. The USA has always been and will continue to be a nation of immigrants!
John Costenoble, Denver
Let’s not associate our state with scum
In response to “Mail bomb suspect has ties to the Carolinas, played soccer at UNC Charlotte” (Oct. 26):
Why does our local news insist on finding and touting the Carolina connections of persons suspected of nefarious crimes? The latest story about bombs sent through the mail to prominent people concentrated on the suspect’s time spent in Charlotte, even visiting a neighborhood he lived in almost 20 years ago!
What is the story here? Why should we bend over backwards to claim affiliation with such scum?
Anne Rolfe, Matthews
