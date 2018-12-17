Trump’s wall will work if we enforce it

Immigrants cost us. We need the wall
In response to “Trump’s wall won’t secure the border” (Dec. 24 Forum):
Walls do work (as do laws) when they are enforced. Illegal immigrants cost U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars per year through border control and processing, free medical care, free education, free law enforcement and court proceedings. These dollars are taken from our citizens and given to tens of thousands of persons illegally crossing the border every month.
Included are criminals, murderers, gang members, gun-runners, human traffickers and drug dealers. Undocumented immigrants can work for wages below the minimum which drives down wages for U.S. citizens.
Debby Presson, Mint Hill
The wall symbolizes American isolation
Trump’s idea to build a wall that will symbolize America’s isolation has not fared too well. The discussion is still underway though, and if he raises his level of petulance just a notch or two, he may yet prevail. For him, this is a win-win issue.
If he fails to get Congress to construct his wall by 2020, he can use that rejection as the center of his 2020 re-election campaign. Despite Rush Limbaugh’s upbraiding, his core will not notice and will deem him brilliant for “introducing” the wall proposal yet again.
The supreme ignorance of those around him will sweep him into a second term in which, if he is again prevented from building a wall, he can blame Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and all will be forgiven. In Trumpville, that is called “winning.”
Terry Munson, Pawleys Island, SC
Trump really doesn’t know what he’s doing
Trump has literally become a bull in a china shop with the economy being the shop. No matter what the situation (the economy, the military, our relationship with allies, etc) he just does not know how to manage the office of the president.
He has no clue what he is doing and the smartest thing he could possibly do is drag himself back to wherever he came from.
While campaigning he asked some folks in a church “what do you have to lose?” By the time he is done ruining the country, the question will then be “what do we have left to lose?”
Brent Davids, Charlotte
Save Medicare for senior citizens
Repealing the Affordable Care Act, now upheld in a Texas federal district court, would have impacts on Medicare. They include eliminating the closure of the Medicare prescription drug coverage gap known as the donut hole, provision of preventive services without beneficiary coinsurance requirements and promotion of much-needed delivery system reforms to reduce spending.
Seniors like myself don’t want Medicare diminished. Wholesale attempts to dismantle the ACA are reckless and voters made clear in November that we don’t support them. Politicians need to pay attention.
Pat McCoy, Charlotte
Voter ID laws face some new issues
I see that we have a voter identification law, but I do not see the answers to some very obvious questions.
Who determines that a person's picture is really a picture of them? Can a person's picture be challenged and used as an excuse to deny the person's right to vote? Let's say the picture matches the person claiming to be the one in the picture. How do you know that that person is who they say they are when forms of identification can be forged in so many ways? Is there an estimate on how much longer voting times will be because of this new law?
I just see new problems replacing the old ones.
Larry Bennett, Charlotte
Business means more than talent
In response to “What will it take for the Panthers to re-sign Eric Reid? Two words, he says.” (Dec. 27):
Eric Reid is a valuable on-field asset to most NFL teams. What Mr. Reid fails to understand though is that “on field” is not the only criteria considered when finding one’s worth in this business.
Mr. Reid will never get paid what he thinks he deserves because team owners are businessmen first and understand that his divisiveness is a risk and liability to the team. His choice to kneel to protest perceived racial injustices (which is hard to believe considering he’s a professional athlete that’s making seven figures and still not happy about it) costs him money.
He’s made his choice; now NFL teams will determine if he has true value or not.
Trigg Cherry, Charlotte
