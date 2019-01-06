Trump didn’t focus on the real problems during speech

Trump has polarized each side with views
In response to “Facing pressure, networks fact-check Trump speech” (Jan. 8):
The president could have told the truth in his immigration speech Tuesday night. The problem isn’t drugs, which come into our country in many other ways. It isn’t the numbers of people – the volume is well below recent averages. It isn’t about violence as it has been shown that immigrants are less violent than our own population.
The crisis is that whole families of poor people from Central America are at the border seeking asylum and part of our population strongly feels one of the richest nations in the world can’t and shouldn’t help them. Trump’s extreme views on this has polarized each side past an easy compromise. Perhaps we need more judges and social workers at the border, not more walls or cages.
Vincent Keipper, Concord
You don’t have the right, Trump
Trump says the border situation is an emergency and that terrorists are streaming into our country. The situation is better now than it has been in the past and is not an emergency. But Trump has the right to propose and pursue his border wall.
What he does not have the right to do is to cut off wages to 800,000 federal employees, who have had nothing to do with the border wall. Trump is like a petulant child who has tantrums when he doesn't get his way. He even says the government shutdown could go on for years. He is willing to withhold wages from federal employees for years? This is totally irresponsible.
Jim Hinkle, Charlotte
Would we attack those wanting more?
In response to “Other walls have worked, though” (Jan. 9 Forum):
Forum writer Joe Gallagher is correct. However, he left out the part where these other walls were manned and those approaching faced bows and arrows, rifles and landmines. I agree Trump’s wall would have a greater chance of success if we were willing to kill those that approach it.
Are we at that point? Do we want to be known as a country that has gotten to the point where we shoot those seeking a better life, whether we agree or not with how they’re doing it?
Charles Fortanbary, Charlotte
Asylum doesn’t apply to the majority
The solution involves two elements: a wall and a new immigration policy. Asylum is for people who are in fear of being persecuted on the grounds of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or particular social group. Wanting a better life or jobs is not one of those.
Although people suggest the wall money could be better used, do they realize the cost of having an open border with thousands of people coming with needs of housing, schooling, feeding, medical needs and diseases? I don’t think they do.
Ann Marie Lloyd, Charlotte
Politicians supply the wall, not us
American taxpayers are forced to pay billions each year to support illegal immigrants. There is an urgent need for a barrier on our southern border, combined with technology which would greatly reduce illegal entry into our country.
Politics should not play a part in funding this deterrent; it is a no-brainer. Individuals, such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who daily blast the erection of this wall, should pay the billions necessary to sustain illegal migration.
Frank Harrington, Charlotte
Pay the TSA we need them at all times
Several TSA agents work paycheck to paycheck, and when they don’t receive a check this Friday because of the shutdown, they will run out of cash. They not only can’t put food on the table, pay rent or utilities, they will not have money for gas to get to and from the airport.
Do we just stop checking baggage and open the door to more terrorist attacks during this time? Maybe airlines need to raise rates to cover the cost of making sure you arrive at your destination and pay the TSA agents wages.
Charles E. Pike, Charlotte
Make the right choice, City Council
In response to “Charlotte may allow more e-scooters but with tighter rules on riding them” (Jan. 7):
Members of the Charlotte City Council have an opportunity to be champions for transportation options during their upcoming vote regarding scooter regulations. Charlotte can set an example for other cities in NC by embracing mobility options and ensuring scooter fees are reasonable.
Scooters provide Charlotte residents an affordable and climate-friendly mode of transportation. We believe scooter users simply need the same things as bicycle users: their own safe lanes separated from vehicle traffic and more places to park.
We urge the Charlotte City Council to encourage the use of scooters, given the many benefits they provide.
Shannon Binns, Charlotte
