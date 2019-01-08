CIAA patrons were treated like second-class citizens

Charlotte didn’t treat CIAA patrons well
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In response to “Charlotte takes massive tourism and economic hit with CIAA relocation” (Jan. 9):
It is no surprise the CIAA is leaving Charlotte.
For years Charlotte has gouged CIAA fans on hotel costs. The city only gives 2.5 percent of the $55 million in revenue for scholarships, and some businesses charged a “CIAA tax” to patrons.
CIAA patrons have been treated like a second-class citizens, and now Charlotte will suffer.
Arthur Jackson, Charlotte
Hold parents accountable too
In response to “Five ways to help public schools” (Jan. 11 Opinion):
The writer is a retired teacher.
Justin Parmenter’s op-ed piece was excellent. I agree wholeheartedly with the five ways, especially “Pay teachers well.”
However, one way was not mentioned and that is: Hold parents accountable for their children.
Education begins at home and continues throughout the child’s days in a classroom. Parenting does not stop when they send their child to kindergarten.
A teacher should not spend most of her/his time “parenting” when they’d like to be teaching. Parents need to think twice when they want to blame teachers, when in fact, they might need to look in the mirror.
Sarah Deabler, Concord
Dems ruled by their disdain for Trump
Anyone who believes the government shutdown is over funding for the border wall is mistaken.
The funding battle is over Trump and the Democrats’ desire to either impeach him or defeat him in 2020.
Democrats previously voted to fund a wall on more than one occasion and would likely fund a wall at the request of a Democratic president.
It is clear from the Dems’ refusal to negotiate any funds for a wall that they hate Trump more than they care about government employees no longer receiving a paycheck.
Craig Reutlinger, Charlotte
Let border states say what they need
I wonder why there was no wall funding or “national emergency” during the past two years while President Trump’s party was in full control of Congress.
I wonder why we couldn’t have a nonbinding vote in all the border counties to see what type security they think is needed.
I wonder how many caged children will grow up to hate our country.
Donald Billington, Charlotte
Take Schumer, Pelosi to the woodshed
During their rebuttal, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi looked like two bad imitations of Grant Wood’s “American Gothic.”
Though Trump has never been known to be without sin, his address from the Oval Office was no lie, nor a trumped-up attempt to concoct a crisis on our southern border. It was spot on!
Schumer and Pelosi have done everything possible to deny Trump a victory on this, one our country now sorely needs. They should be taken to the woodshed behind the Gothic house in the painting and taught the difference between necessity and dirty politics.
Barry Marshall, Charlotte
Debate merits; don’t give in to threats
Debate merits; don’t give in to threats
President Trump is threatening to continue the shutdown if Congress doesn’t give him the funding for his wall. If the people’s Congress gives in to his demands, it gives the presidency more power than it should and sets a dangerous precedent for our democracy.
Just think! In the far distant future we may have a president who is a narcissistic sociopath. He may threaten harm to our nation if Congress doesn’t do what he wants.
Funding priorities should be debated on their merits – not the threat of harming the people of our nation.
Chuck Kelly, Charlotte
The Wells Fargo I know and admire
In response to Our View “The embarrassment that is Wells Fargo” (Jan. 6 Editorial):
The writer is president of The Lee Institute and The Duke Mansion.
Acknowledging the right of the editorial board to offer opinions – and that Wells Fargo understands the mistakes made – I question your willingness to call out the company as an “embarrassment.”
Here’s the Wells Fargo I know and treasure: At The Lee Institute, we work with our neighbors on the west side supporting them as they build their own leadership capacity to craft a positive future. Wells Fargo has invested in this effort and understands that community change is hard and takes perseverance and commitment.
We’ve also counted on Wells Fargo to preserve and protect the history of The Duke Mansion.
I imagine that if Wells Fargo pulls back from its community investment in response to its current troubles, you will be the first to condemn them.
Cyndee Patterson, Charlotte
Comments