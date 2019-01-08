Hurry with gun control laws. Stop all the death!

When will we have acceptable gun laws?
The latest example of stunning hypocrisy on the part of our president leaves me agape.
To quote Trump from his speech last week: “How much more American blood must be shed before Congress does its job... To every member of Congress: Pass a bill that ends this crisis.”
When will he have the moral or political will to apply these words to passing sensible gun control laws that will prevent the all too frequent mass murder of Americans by Americans?
Ali Kavadlo, Charlotte
What about our next president’s views?
What happens if the next president decides that gun violence is a national emergency or a humanitarian crisis that can only be solved by taking away guns?
Do we really want to open the door to any future president ignoring the other branches of government, regardless of how we feel about this situation?
John Gary, Charlotte
Spend the border money effectively
Everyone is concerned about the best way to secure our borders and ending the shutdown. Why not agree to open the government up by allocating the requested funds which must be used for the most effective security measures as determined by security experts, not government officials?
If we’re going to spend the money, spend it on measures that can be shown as effective. No one wants unprotected borders, but any money spent should be buying us effective protection.
Mike Anthony, Davidson
Tillis needs to stand up for himself
Last week, Sen. Thom Tillis said “…I would never vote to override a veto on something that the president didn’t think was the best approach.”
We need a senator who puts North Carolinians first. Stop being afraid of the president and act like a senator who is part of a co-equal branch of government, not the lapdog of the president.
Elizabeth Wilkerson, Charlotte
City council needs to explain the plan
In response to “Was Charlotte misled about the Cross Charlotte Trail? ‘I’m going to own this,’ city manager says.” (Jan. 11 Opinion):
I can readily see why city council is astounded at the new estimate for the Cross Charlotte Trail. At $116,000,000 for 26 miles you have a cost of $4,461,538 per mile. My observation has been that the current trail is less than one lane of asphalt through mostly flood plains and land that can not be developed.
I doubt that a bicycle path requires the type of road structure that a highway carrying semi trucks demands. Could someone on the council or the planning department tell me what I am overlooking?
I can hardly wait to see what the city can build “affordable” housing for.
Jim Wilkerson, Charlotte
The city wanted to try something new
In response to “CIAA tournament will not return to Charlotte after 2020, source says” (Jan. 7):
The writer is executive director of the Charlotte Area Hotel Association.
The lost bid to host the CIAA basketball tournament has drawn some unwarranted criticism of the CRVA and Charlotte’s hospitality community. Charlotte is a very successful visitor destination, which contributes $7 billion annually to the local economy, 30 percent of the state’s total, and employs 1 in 9 residents in Mecklenburg. To suggest the CRVA needs the bid is shortsighted.
Charlotte will not lose $50 million in revenue because the tournament moved. Charlotte generates millions from visitor spending and that number continues to grow. Multiple new hotels are even under construction or in planning.
The CIAA and Charlotte are a good fit. It was simply time to try something new.
Vincent Chelena, Charlotte
Our team is more than just one player
In response to “Loss of Panthers’ Davis is a huge one” (Jan. 11 Forum):
As a PSL owner and Panther supporter since before day one (purchased tickets to and attended the Richardson Sports Carolina Kickoff preseason games in ’89, ’90 and ’91), my team is not about one person and to me exists for one reason only – to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Charlotte.
We are just now about to enter our 25th year without one of these– to my extreme disappointment.
Ross Levin, Charlotte
