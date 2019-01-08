Charlotte might even thrive without the CIAA

We will be fine without the CIAA
In response to “Charlotte didn’t treat CIAA patrons well” (Jan. 13 Forum):
It was disappointing to lose the CIAA, a signature event, but let’s not confuse the facts. Only a portion of that $50 million economic impact was taxable. And the city’s derived tax revenue probably did not begin to cover Charlotte’s expenses of scholarship contributions, increased security costs, etc.
Hotel rooms will not go unused in 2021. Restaurants will be filled by those previously avoiding the crowds. The Spectrum Center may be rented by someone actually paying to use it. Charlotte may very well have a net economic gain from this loss. Don’t cry for Charlotte. Charlotte will be just fine.
Ken May, Charlotte
Step up, Thom Tillis, and lead us
The government shutdown is the most ridiculous and tragic example of lost leadership this generation of Americans has seen. Senate Republicans are frozen in fear of a despot’s idle campaign promise and more in fear of conservative talk-show wags. There’s a solution that requires the courage and leadership we think of when electing men and women to the U.S. House and Senate.
Thom Tillis, why don’t you set aside your political safety net and be a leader for the good of our nation? End your silence! Speak up and declare your support for an end to the shutdown. It’s past time for our elected leaders to stand up and lead.
John Woods, Davidson
We are building more wall
We are not building a wall, we are building more wall. About a third of the entire border is fenced, over 650 miles. Where’s the media in all of this? They are allowing Trump to act as if there is no wall. In doing so they are in collusion with him.
Oh and by the way, last time I heard, making people work without pay was called slavery. That ought to go over big on MLK day. Trump could pull the plug on this anytime he wants but no, he’s having too much fun playing with his rubber duckies, the Democrats.
James Mulcahy, Charlotte
Why belittle those from our country?
American Indian stereotyping is almost certain to escalate as Elizabeth Warren has officially expressed her intention to pursue the 2020 presidency. The sitting POTUS recently stirred the pot once again as well by mockingly associating Warren with the site of one of the most tragic massacres of this country’s original people near Wounded Knee Creek, South Dakota.
The historical, largely senseless and widespread suffering inflicted on a nation of people residing within our own borders should never be the focus of mocking or stereotyping rhetoric by anyone. Why in the world can’t we rise above this type of ethnic belittling?
Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach
The coyote hunt serves a purpose
In response to “Coyote killing tournament sparks anger among activists for tearing families apart” (Jan. 15):
It isn’t good to kill any animal, unless there is a good reason. Animals that bite people or kill pets are put down every day. The coyote hunt in Stanly County serves a purpose in that it thins out the coyote population, which not only kills deer but livestock as well (which the article left out). Don’t forget the pets that disappear everyday in Charlotte and the rest of North Carolina too.
My property has fencing that is in good order. That doesn’t always keep the coyotes out, but the Anatolian shepherd and the Great Pyrenees dogs that roam my pastures are there for a purpose. They have killed several coyotes and have kept them away. When you see goats, sheep and other livestock with dogs they’re there for that purpose.
Bill Lane, Polkville
It’s great everyone can enjoy the game!
In response to “Charlotte Hornets add perks to make for a more inclusive arena ahead of All-Star Game” (Jan. 15):
It’s hard to understand why a breastfeeding baby or anyone sensitive to “loud noises and other stimulation at the arena” would be at a Hornets game in the first place, but it’s good to know that they will now be able to enjoy it in a special pod or with special adaptive equipment.
After all, there’s no experience like being there, is there?
Phil Clutts, Harrisburg
Jim Kobos is a philanthropist of fun
In response to “He’s paid to help Hornets fans find their seats. So what’s with all these dance moves?” (Jan. 10):
I thoroughly enjoyed the uplifting article from Theoden Janes on Jim Kobos’s dancing at the Hornets and Knights games as an usher. Jim’s love of entertaining fans through dancing is inspiring. Thanks, Jim, for the smiles and yes, you’re a philanthropist of fun!
Thank you for the excellent article. Now I want to go to a Hornets game to watch Jim cut a rug!
Stephanie Sneed, Charlotte
