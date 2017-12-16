A new gun law Burr and Tillis should support

Burr, Tillis must help close gun loophole
In response to Our View “Burr, NRA even tighter than we thought” (Jan. 14 Editorial):
Thank you for shedding light on Sen Richard Burr’s and Sen. Thom Tillis’ alarmingly cozy relationship with the NRA.
One way Burr and Tillis could demonstrate that they can act independently of the gun lobby and protect N.C. citizens from gun violence is to vote for legislation currently known as H.R.8. This legislation requires background checks on all gun sales. It closes a dangerous loophole that has enabled convicted felons and domestic abusers to buy guns from unlicensed sellers without a background check.
Given the nearly $12 million in combined support Burr and Tillis received from the gun lobby, I doubt they will vote for this life-saving legislation, but I hope they have the guts to do so.
Stefanie Groot, Charlotte
Tillis, Burr votes on sanctions puzzle me
In response to “Senate upholds decision to ease Russian sanctions” (Jan. 17):
Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have acknowledged the 2016 election was hacked and that Russia was one of the players spreading disinformation.
The current administration reluctantly placed sanctions on Russia. A vote to keep the sanctions in place was narrowly defeated Wednesday in the Senate.
Burr and Tillis voted to let the Russians off the hook, and we do not know why. Do they think that in the next election they will need that offshore help to get re-elected?
Are they so loyal to the executive branch that they vote as instructed?
William Powers, Waxhaw
To pay for wall, cut off foreign aid
It is absurd to shut down the government over a request to build a $5 billion border wall when the government wastes more than this on a routine basis.
If we cut all funding to South America and Mexico until our borders were secure and illegal immigration was reduced to near zero, I guarantee these countries where the migrants come from would do something about it, thereby paying for it.
Steve Benson, Monroe
If shutdown works, expect more of them
All the discussion about the “wall” misses the point. Whether you support it or are against building it, in this country there is supposed to be debate and compromise resulting in the creation of laws through the legislative process.
The government should never be held hostage to try to get something done when there are not enough votes to support it.
If shutting down the government becomes an effective strategy to get whatever a president wants, expect to see a lot more of it in the coming years on a variety of issues.
David Duncan, Fort Mill
Pelosi, Schumer, Trump being childish
To President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: The partial shutdown of the federal government over a difference in funding for a border wall is not what effective leadership looks like.
Effective leadership finds helpful solutions to issues and communicates a clear vision to achieve those solutions.
These three are acting like very young children who can’t get their way. It is past time for these three to start acting like adults.
Mark Murphy, Concord
The dangers of a rogue president
There is a grave danger of not taking seriously enough the words and actions of a rogue president like President Trump.
Citizens should not be surprised if he taunts Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts by referring to an order of the court, saying: “Now let him enforce it.” Or, if Trump unilaterally declares a national emergency in an attempt to assume dictatorial power.
When writing the Constitution, James Madison et al created a system of government based on the separation of powers and checks and balances. Note, however, that the impeachment power is entirely in the control of Congress. A day of reckoning is coming.
William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson
My idea for Panthers’ practice facility
In response to “Panthers owner embraces ‘Two States One Team’ ” (Jan. 17):
One idea for building a new indoor/outdoor practice facility for the Panthers is as close as the “street” next to the stadium – the Belk Freeway.
Resurrect the concept of capping a portion of the freeway, say between Caldwell and Church Streets.
The cap would provide enough real estate to include a park and better connections for the Rail Trail across I-277 and the proposed multiuse path along the corridor, connecting Little Sugar Creek Greenway through uptown to the Stewart/Irwin/Wesley Heights Greenway.
It’s a prime opportunity for a public/Panthers partnership to build amenities for the entire community.
Dick Winters, Charlotte
