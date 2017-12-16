Pelosi went low when she should have gone high

Speaker Pelosi is poking the beehive
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In response to “Trump grounds Pelosi after she imperils his address” (Jan. 18):
I’m not a Trump fan, but here’s my question for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: What was the real purpose of asking the president to reschedule his State of the Union address?
There was nothing to be accomplished; seems like you’ve stooped to just poking the beehive with a stick instead of going high when they go low. Grow up.
Dabney Vigor, Charlotte
Trump, Pelosi share blame on shutdown
I don’t want to carry anyone’s water, so to speak, on the standoff between President Trump and Nancy Pelosi on funding for the wall. But, writers of letters to the editor and Observer opinions should recognize that the government shutdown is as much Pelosi’s as it is Trump’s.
It takes two to tango!
They share responsibility, and either could stop the shutdown quickly.
Robert Prevost, Monroe
Don’t give in to blackmail over wall
According to published reports, $5 billion will only buy 215 miles of wall.
If the Democrats give the president the money in order to end the shutdown, what happens down the road when he wants another $5 billion – or more – for another few hundred miles?
The southern border is almost 2,000 miles long! Shut down the government again? Then again?
Blackmail like this tends to be repeated.
James Oliver, Charlotte
Praise for parents of man shot by police
In response to “Parents of man who was killed by police: ‘We bear no ill feelings’ ” (Jan. 18):
God bless Michael and Lisa Kelley, the parents of the late Danny Kelley. To be able to admit that their son “left the officer with no other reasonable course of action than to use deadly force” in the midst of their grief is a testament to their highly developed sense of morality.
Furthermore, their expression of empathy for the victims of Danny’s crimes and the officer is amazing. I wish them all peace.
Cathy Adamson, Charlotte
Duke rate hike raises questions for me
In response to “Duke Energy raised your bill last year. Here’s the main reason why it wants to again” (Jan. 17):
I’d feel better about Duke Energy’s rate increase if they first demanded repayment of the $6 million the Democratic National Committee still owes for its Charlotte convention in 2012.
Also, why does Duke Energy advertise on TV? Do we even have a choice of energy providers?
Don Justice, Charlotte
City, county must protect against ICE
In response to “Attorneys: 2 arrested by immigration officials at courthouse” (Jan. 17):
The way I see things, the governing bodies of Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte are responsible for the interests of residents of their jurisdiction. Allowing federal agents to arrest people in a courthouse undermines the judicial system of the state, as well as the faith that residents of this county hold in local authorities.
The promise of a safe and orderly future for this county hinges on the mayor and the state government protecting residents – their electorate – against the secret police of a populist tyrant.
Colin Creighton, Charlotte
Silent Sam: a symbol of free speech
Removing a statue because of a personal opinion about what it represented at the time it was erected is only a way to continue to place blame.
Silent Sam didn’t know it, but he stood for today’s freedom of speech. Shame on UNC Chapel Hill for allowing the statue to be removed.
Cathy Simmons, Charlotte
Silent Sam and the moral arc of justice
Ol’ Sam was never silent. He always spoke volumes – about priorities and power, about the South’s fetish for romanticizing the Confederacy.
Sam stood guard in our beautiful quad, a reminder of who and what was in charge.
Legs spread-eagled, clutching his rifle, he stood there like a bulwark against modernity. Or justice.
Today, though, on that campus I love more than words can describe, there is just a square space of wilted brown where grass hasn’t grown for a century. And yet Sam still isn’t silent. Now, however, he has a new message, and that is that the moral arc of the universe, though slow, does indeed bend towards justice.
Allen Bryant, Todd
Comments