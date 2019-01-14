Burr and Tillis need to think for themselves

Start helping our country, Burr/Tillis
I am scared and disappointed with the job Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have been doing in the Senate. They both keep endorsing everything that Trump says and does! We are all in this together and all subject to his consequences.
Why do they still follow him? Most North Carolinians don’t want a border wall, and we don’t want sanctions lifted from the Russians. Never have things been this bad in the USA, yet our senators both sit there as if they’re exempt and do nothing!
They must know that these bad times we’re living in will always be partially their fault. I pray that they will soon realize the error of their thinking and start to do something to help their country.
Cheryl Howard, Charlotte
At least politicians agree on something
In response to “To pay for wall, cut off foreign aid” (Jan. 21 Forum):
The writer is a Charlotte City Council member.
There aren’t currently many things in Washington the left and right agree on, but thankfully the critical nature of foreign aid/diplomacy is one where they do.
“If you don’t fund the State Department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition,” James Mattis once said before members of Congress at a National Security Advisory Council meeting. Mattis and others (both Republican and Democrat) with experience in this realm realize cutting aid to areas in need only further destabilizes already unstable regions, likely causing more people to flee.
Forum writer Steve Benson’s proposal would exacerbate the problem he seeks to address; but he’s right about one thing – it is absurd the president has shut down our government over a wall.
Larken Egleston, Charlotte
Shutdown shouldn’t have happened
I believe the Democrats forget simple facts in the debate over President Trump’s government shutdown. The Democrats need to ask if Trump really thinks this funding is so critical, why didn’t he push for his glorious wall when the Republicans controlled the government? Could it be that he feared he would not get support from his own party and have no one to blame? The Democrats need to be repeatedly asking, “Why is the wall so crucial now, but it wasn’t so urgent last year or the year before?”
Unfortunately, I fear that our president who boldly stated, “I am proud to shut down the government” has more shutdowns up his sleeve. Whatever the outcome, this ridiculous, wasteful shutdown never should have happened and should end now.
Andy Kane, Lake Wylie, SC
We would all benefit from Medicaid
In response to “Consider the cost of Medicaid expansion” (Jan. 19 Opinion):
Forum writer J. Peder Zane cautions North Carolina about expanding Medicaid, using cost as his sole criterion. I suggest we also consider the human cost of not expanding it. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians would finally have access to needed health care. With improved monitoring of diabetes, hypertension and mental health, we’d spend less managing the tragic and disabling complications of those and many other treatable diseases.
Our hospitals would also benefit, with less uncompensated care. But rather than battle over expanding health care for the poor state-by-state, we should guarantee health care protection for all Americans, and reduce overall health care spending, by adopting Improved Medicare for All. That would not only be a national victory of benefit over cost, but a patriotic act as well.
Zach Thomas, Charlotte
Don’t jump to racial conclusions
In response to “Civil rights group sees racial inequity in state’s schools” (Jan. 21):
Teachers and administrators work hard to keep students in class, where they need to be in order to learn. If a student has been suspended, it’s because of repeated infractions or because he/she is a danger to the teacher and other students.
It is not because of the color of their skin, as Peggy Nicholson alludes to in her interview, and it’s denigrating to all teachers for her to even suggest that. Let’s examine the facts in each individual situation and not jump to conclusions.
Laura Shirazi, Charlotte
Cancel the Carolina Coyote Classic
North Carolina is known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. That’s why it’s so appalling that in February, participants in the Carolina Coyote Classic will descend on Stanly County to kill as many coyotes as possible to win a prize. What is this teaching our children about sportsmanship and ethical hunting practices?
The indiscriminate killing of coyotes contravenes modern, science-based wildlife management principles. Coyotes should be left alone to fulfill their important role in managing the ecosystem and contributing to disease control. Let’s protect our state’s treasured wildlife and cancel the Carolina Coyote Classic now.
Kristen Moyer, Charlotte
