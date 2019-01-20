Trump had two years to get this wall. What happened?

You can’t blame Democrats for this
In response to “Democrats, do your job. Compromise.” (Jan. 25 Forum):
President Trump had two years of Republican-controlled Congress to reach a wall deal.
After a bipartisan spending bill was passed by Congress last month – a measure that the president was reportedly willing to sign – harsh criticism by Ann Coulter and other conservative pundits backed Trump into a corner over wall funding. On Dec. 11, he stated that he would be “proud to shut down the government for border security.”
Trump supporters can twist themselves into knots in trying to blame Democrats for the shutdown, but the facts say otherwise.
Barry Jordan, Charlotte
I don’t understand Republican thinking
The Republican Party’s position about the wall being “critical to national security” is difficult to comprehend, especially when the GOP had the majority of seats in the House and Senate the previous two years.
The question I ask is: What has changed?
My observation is that support of $5 billion-plus for the wall is driven by party loyalty, not country necessity.
Do your job and put priority of country over party. Support the red, white and blue, not just the red or the blue.
Dennis Lazarus, Charlotte
Pelosi just wants future supporters
I wonder if any of the left wing liberals or the biased media have considered the fact that President Trump is not the sole reason for the shutdown when Nancy Pelosi has made it clear she will not listen to anything the president offers.
Rather than approve $5 billion for a wall, she would rather the taxpayers spend billions more keeping up the illegal immigrants that are already here. I realize she is looking at the millions of illegal immigrants already here as potential Democrats, but it sure is sad she would do this at the expense of the hardworking, taxpaying and freedom-loving citizens. I don’t see how anyone, even those in California, could support someone like this.
Cliff Passons, Charlotte
Tax dollars are needed in America
In response to “Consider the cost of Medicaid expansion” (Jan. 20 Opinion):
Peder Zane laments that Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare are “capitulation to the welfare state.”
Having paid into Social Security for 48 years and currently paying for Medicare benefits, supplementary insurance and exorbitant prescription drugs, I hardly consider myself part of the welfare state.
If you fail to pay your fair share of taxes, look for loopholes and deductions to reduce your “tax burden” and/or take government handouts to your business, you are robbing our society of the tax dollars that would allow expansion of these programs to the neediest among us.
You are leaving the federal budget “dirt poor” while enjoying the benefits of paved roads, tax rebates and multiple government services.
Betty Hassler, Matthews
Here’s the politically correct police again
In response to “Duke apologizes after professor tells grad students not to speak Chinese at school” (Jan. 27):
Well, the politically correct police seem to be at it again. Demanding a professor at Duke be fired because she asked Chinese students to speak English while on campus is scary. She has a good point that the more the students speak English to themselves the better they will be able to speak English and thus enhance their chances of getting a job in America. For this, the school demoted her though?
That is insane. It makes no sense to me when I have Hispanic workers at my home and they speak pretty good English to me yet to each other they speak Spanish. The more they speak English to themselves not only will their English improve over time but it would show they really want to be a part of our country as we keep hearing that they want to be.
Dick Meyer, Charlotte
English can only help better your future
English is one of the global default languages. Anyone who has traveled the world, especially in Europe, will hear English being spoken by virtually everyone when they travel to another country in the EU.
Europeans do not speak English just so they can converse with American tourists. Germans speak English when they visit Italy. Italians speak English when they visit France. Speaking English makes it possible to communicate in just about every country, not just the U.S.
So, when a foreign student attends a university here in the U.S., they should take the opportunity to improve their English skills, not just to speak to their fellow English-speaking students, but also to improve their future opportunities to work and live virtually everywhere else in the world.
Peter McLean, Rock Hill
