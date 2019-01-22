Easy solution to stop illegal immigration

Stop immigrants with one law
If the federal government truly wanted to stop the flow of undocumented immigrants, it would pass a law saying simply “if we catch you employing an undocumented person, there will be a large fine. If we find another at your company, the fine will be doubled and so on. We’re not kidding!”
Since most immigrants are coming to seek work, this would almost instantly stop the vast majority from coming. Ironically, the very people who so desperately want a wall would find it difficult for their businesses to remain as profitable if they had no access to cheap undocumented labor.
I believe they want a wall only because they know it wouldn’t work.
William Jones, Hickory
Duke administrator was just helping
In response to “Duke University has a problem with race” (Jan. 29 Opinion):
The Duke administrator should not have been criticized for requesting that Chinese students use English in the presence of other students. English is the universal language of commerce, science and oral communications. The administrator correctly noted that foreign students enhance their opportunities for subsequent employment, in the U.S. and otherwise, by polishing their oral skills in English.
Anyone who travels extensively knows that English is commonly used throughout the world. On numerous trips to foreign countries, I have learned (to my relief) that this is so. Even young retail clerks in small countries are fluent in English.
The Duke administrator should be lauded for offering her helpful guidance, rather than being chastised and punished.
Philip Van Hoy, Charlotte
Be proud of your own language
My husband and I served in Guatemala as long-term volunteers when we were in our thirties and learning Spanish as an adult was probably the most difficult thing I have ever done. When we were alone together, or with other English-speaking students, it was a huge relief to be able to communicate our thoughts and ideas so easily. We could even tell jokes, which is almost impossible in a new language and culture.
I feel happy for the students attending school here who have opportunities to relax and communicate deeply and richly in their own language when they need a break from the strain of struggling along in a place and language that is not “native” to them. Communication with friends, family and colleagues is so basic to human life.
Sally Thomas, Charlotte
A way for both sides to win on the border
Both the Democrats and the Republicans say they want border security between the U.S. and Mexico. Both of them seem to be fairly happy with the existing wall that covers around 700 miles.
I think the main problem is the 30-foot monstrosity that Trump wants to build. Why don’t they both agree to fill in strategic spots with a wall similar to the existing one that they already have? Both sides can say they won and we won’t have to shut down the government again.
David McCauley, Charlotte
Let’s do more with school safety
School officials are not doing enough of what should be done when it comes to school safety.
Random metal detector checks? How will that guarantee that this will stop someone from bringing a gun into any school property? Why don’t we have the same security in our school systems as they have in airports? Are our children less important? Why don’t we make our schools as safe as possible? My 10-year-old granddaughter is as important as anyone in this country and is her life less valuable because she isn’t paying money to fly on a plane?
This problem is never going to go away so why aren’t we doing much more?
Mark Hodgson, Clover, S.C.
Help for the opioid crisis exists
In response to “Q&A: Feds tackle opioid epidemic, but is it helping?” (Jan. 28):
Charlotte is not immune to the opioid crisis. I speak with people every day affected by the incomprehensible losses resulting from this epidemic since I am the CEO and president of the Dilworth Center in Charlotte.
The good news is that treatment does work. Given proper care, more people recover from addiction than don’t. Tragically, as this article illustrates for us, most people who need treatment don’t receive it. Many treatment programs in our area have accommodations for immediate admissions including financial assistance for those who need it.
Even if you’re not sure you or your loved one needs professional care, don’t hesitate to reach out now.
Charles Odell, Charlotte
