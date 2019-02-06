It’s time to replace the State of the Union address

The speech is just a crutch these days
When I watched President Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, I got the impression that when he called for bipartisanship he meant do as I say, build my wall, stop criticizing me, I am the greatest president since Washington and Lincoln and stop investigating me for it will hurt the American economy.
Keep the investigations going. I want to know why the Russians probably worked to get him elected and not Hillary Clinton.
I found his speech a hectoring one directed at the Democrats and playing to his base. Perhaps it is time to stop having the president address both houses and have a written report sent to both houses, as it was once done. The speech now is used as a cudgel against the political opposition.
Augie Beasley, Charlotte
Speech was long but had no substance
In response to “Trump delivered one of the longest State of the Union addresses ever” (Feb. 5):
A presidential State of the Union address typically speaks of a president’s vision and agenda for the upcoming year. After listening to Trump ramble for over 80 minutes, I was disappointed, but not surprised, to not hear a word about two of the most pressing problems facing our country: climate change and gun violence.
Will this president ever stop his exaggerated claims of crime, border security and illegal immigration and address issues that truly need immediate attention? I doubt it.
John Costenoble, Denver
The Caucus has done nothing for us
In response to “Former NC GOP congressman blasts Republican Rep. Mark Meadows and his Freedom Caucus” (Feb. 4):
When my grandson was about five years old, he used to love the thrill of creating wrecks with his toy trains and cars. That’s exactly how the Republican Congressional Freedom Caucus has acted for the last several years. Their proudest achievement has been to make sure nothing was accomplished.
Robert Pittenger is correct. By demanding the whole loaf instead of accepting half a loaf, they didn’t even get a slice. Now, Democrats are in charge, ready to push the envelope radically to the left of anything the Freedom Caucus ever claimed to be preventing. The caucus has been reduced to a minority within a minority that can’t prevent anything.
Cathie Bowers, Charlotte
I’m ashamed of LaWana Mayfield
In response to “City council member who called police terrorists gets spot on sensitive NC commission” (Feb. 3):
Thank you for making us aware of the gross indiscretion of Gov. Roy Cooper in appointing LaWana Mayfield to the NC Human Relations Commission. Can you imagine how you would feel if you were a police officer who is on the firing line daily, working to promote safety for all, and the governor applauds and awards a woman who calls them “homegrown terrorists”?
I am ashamed of LaWana Mayfield and of Roy Cooper, who is supposed to represent all people of this state. He has failed us in this appointment.
Marcy Choate, Charlotte
Rape victims deserve quick answers
In response to “North Carolina measure would require testing for all rape kits” (Jan. 29):
Why have these rape kits been sitting on shelves for years? Why are they continually neglected? So many lives could have been changed if even one of these kits was analyzed.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein deserves credit for requiring new rules and guidelines to alleviate this backlog of rape kits that have been collecting nothing more than dust for too many years while the victims have been awaiting answers.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Do we really need higher wages?
In response to “All workers in NC deserve a livable wage” (Feb. 4 Opinion):
While Gene Nichol makes some valid remarks, he misses the point of what a livable wage should be and when it should be the norm. Many states are already making their minimum wage $15 an hour. That sounds fantastic, but what is it doing to their workers?
According to one study, Washington State has already seen a decline in those working due to either raising prices to pay the higher wages or laying off personnel. Is that what we need in North Carolina? What is the purpose of paying someone $15 mandatory hourly pay to do menial or entry level work? That’s $30,000 a year or more based on 50 weeks of 40 hours per week. Really everyone?
While it looks nice, it will probably just raise the price of everything we consume and lay off tremendous numbers of workers. Is that what we really want to do?
Paul Hassler, Denver
