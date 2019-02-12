Charlotte just became a sanctuary city

We have become a sanctuary city
In response to “Here’s why Charlotte made it easier for undocumented immigrants to serve on city boards” (Feb. 12):
The City Council just passed a motion to allow any Charlotte resident , legal or illegal, to serve on council-appointed advisory boards and commissions. It was a strict party-line vote passing with an 8-2 Democratic majority. An amended motion to allow only legal residents was voted down by the same margin.
So now anyone living in Charlotte can influence how we spend our money, manage our police department and run this city. Our City Council just legitimized living here illegally. I’m not sure how you define “sanctuary city” but I think Charlotte just became one!
Ken May, Charlotte
Why not just wall off all of the US?
So as long as we’re considering a border wall with all our continental neighbors to the south, why not all along both coastlines and the entire Alaskan peninsula, especially the part from which, as Sarah Palin said, “you can see Russia”? Why not make sure we completely enclose the Florida Keys too? Where will we stop in the absurd notion that border walls will be effective? Do Americans really want to live in a country that emulates Soviet cold war tactics?
Robert Frost said it best I think: “Before I built a wall I’d ask to know what I was walling in or walling out.”
Amy Keith, Charlotte
Thanks for caring, Roy Cooper
In response to “Going without a jacket in Charlotte this morning? It’s part of a trend.” (Feb. 7):
I applaud Gov. Roy Cooper for acknowledging that our climate situation has become critical and arguing that we need to nudge our economy toward alternative resources. I’m baffled by people who feel we can continue along our current path without catastrophic repercussions, despite what nearly all the world’s climatologists say.
We insure our cars, homes, health and lives, but climate change deniers are willing to gamble that there’s no reason to reduce carbon dioxide in our atmosphere and stave off extreme weather. I personally am not willing to gamble my future and the future of the children in my life.
Regardless, we have limited energy resources left to burn. Why not move toward renewable resources sooner rather than later?
Kimberly Fanelly, Mint Hill
Cooper wants to protect NC
In response to “Cooper sided with extremists on climate” (Feb. 7 Forum):
Gov. Cooper’s commitment to combat climate change has everything to do with protecting North Carolina from the dangers of climate disasters and preserving the state’s natural and economic resources.
One bipartisan solution is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It would charge large coal, oil and gas companies a fee, and those fees would be given in equal shares to American citizens. This will decrease carbon pollution and put more money in your pocket.
Seth Reno, Charlotte
Gillespie’s pay mistake is disturbing
In response to “Former Moore aide was paid $70,000 after he left. He now says it was a mistake.” (Feb. 8):
After reading about the $70,000 pay “mistake” for one of House Speaker Tim Moore’s aides (Mitch Gillespie), I find it quite disturbing to learn that this aide may have done private work for Moore during his time working for us taxpayers.
I have no doubt who paid for the private work (we, the taxpayers) in the form of this dubious “mistake.” Has there ever been a previous incident of “miscommunication by staff regarding the appropriate use of sick leave before”?
Amy Hendee, Shelby
Both parties must serve the people
It’s time Democrats and Republicans come down from their moral high horses about the situation in Virginia. We have one sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice accused of harassment and another of rape, but Republicans seated them anyway.
Our president brags about grabbing women on their private parts and the Republicans say nothing or look the other way. Democrats protected Bill Clinton, possibly the sleaziest president ever, despite his lying about his relations with women. No one in Congress appears to be working for the benefit of the people they were elected to serve. Some voters are so polarized that they focus on one issue and ignore everything else.
It is time for members of our Congress to think of themselves first as representatives of the people rather than just members of their parties.
Harold Lowry, Charlotte
