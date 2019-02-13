Disgruntled Clemson students should find a new university

Don’t sully a great man’s name
In response to “Naming Clemson college for former VP Calhoun glorifies ‘racist viewpoint,’ students say” (Feb. 11):
I feel certain that one of Clemson University’s greatest days was when the family of John C. Calhoun donated land that was formerly the family’s plantation. In honor of that donation and Calhoun’s accomplishments, the university named a program after him. Calhoun was, however, a supporter of slavery and enslaved 70-80 African-Americans on that donated land. Even so, I was appalled that students want to rename Calhoun Honors College to Clemson Honors College.
I would like to propose to these students that they weigh the benefits of attending this university against having to tolerate this program’s name. Instead of asking the university to compromise Calhoun’s legacy, perhaps their compromise should be finding a different university.
Tammy McKee, Indian Land
Protect the youth, not tobacco industry
In response to “Richard Burr: Banning menthol cigarettes could lead to more marijuana?” (Feb. 7 Opinion):
The editorial about Sen. Richard Burr’s defense of the tobacco industry is right. We need to protect the health of our young people, not the tobacco industry. The FDA is taking the right steps with its proposed ban on menthol cigarettes and regulation of e-cigs.
In North Carolina from 2011-2017, youth use of e-cigarettes increased by 430 percent in middle school and 894 percent in high school. Tobacco industry allies launched an attack on the FDA because of its efforts to address the youth e-cigarette epidemic and reduce the death and disease caused by tobacco use in the United States.
More youths are using menthol cigarettes because they reduce the harshness of the smoke. This leads to decreased success in quitting smoking.
Juddson Rupp, Charlotte
Trump’s plans have all backfired
Trump’s expression of resentment – a wall – to gratify his base has backfired. The president has resorted to face-saving and delusional pronouncements after a stunning defeat in the battle to build his wall. Even he realizes that the (over a month long) government shutdown was a colossal blunder.
Politically, he splintered support in his party, devastated his poll numbers and empowered Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. The great deal maker rejected nearly $25 billion last year for $1.3 billion this year. No wonder the president is not happy.
Joseph Salerno, Charlotte
A wall wouldn’t have stopped ‘El Chapo’
In response to “Notorious drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman convicted” (Feb. 12):
Drug czar Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman was accused of earning a jaw-dropping $14 billion during his career by smuggling up to 200 tons of drugs across the U.S. border. He accomplished this in an array of ways, such as using yachts, speedboats, long-range fishing boats, airplanes, cargo trains, semi-submersible submarines, tractor trailers and tunnels.
How much of this would have been prevented by a wall on the border?
Jim Hinkle, Charlotte
Charlotte is full of hypocrites
I have a fence around my farm pastures to keep out things like humans and animals that could possibly harm my livestock. As I have traveled around Charlotte in the last few years, I have also noticed that there are more and more gated communities, apartment complexes and developments with “no trespassing” signs.
So why are so many residents of Charlotte against a fence to control the flow of immigrants so that they can enter this country legally? Guess it’s “not in my backyard” so it is not their problem.
Bill Lane, Polkville
Don’t dumb down teacher tests
In response to “Remember those teachers failing math exams? State officials admit miscalculating” (Feb. 8):
People who fail tests generally find the fault to be with the test, not their own knowledge base. Hence, getting rid of the guilty tests seems to be a solution for teachers failing North Carolina’s multi-subject test requirement. Another option is to “dumb down” the tests so that more people pass.
But perhaps a better solution is to hold schools of education more accountable by demanding that they expose students to a more challenging and vigorous curriculum that will prepare them to take, and pass, examinations.
Gilbert Coon, Charlotte
