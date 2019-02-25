Climate change deniers are being selfish

I understand climate deniers more now
In response to “Free market, not Green New Deal, should prevail” (Feb. 20 Forum):
After reading and reflecting upon a Forum contribution recently, I now feel less confused as to what people might actually mean when they “deny” climate change; there’s abundant, easily accessible scientific data supporting that threatening change.
In my opinion, Forum writer Stephen V. Gilmore apparently denies concern that the climate is changing, since life seems to offer so much pleasure just the way it is. Is it out of the question that deniers consider the climate for future generations? I’m increasingly less convinced there’s a tonic for selfishness.
Sandra Johnson, Cornelius
Help environment for our kids
Unfortunately, Americans are willfully ignorant of their impact, or more sadly don’t care how their actions affect others. That’s evident in how we treat the environment and stay in willful ignorance about how not vaccinating your kids impacts others.
Without government intervention, how many more river fires like the Cuyahoga fire would we have? How many more Love Canal disasters? Sometimes, Americans need a push to do the right thing. Our collective children will thank us for taking action.
Charlie Fortanbary, Charlotte
Schools need traditional values
We have an educational crisis in America today. In my opinion, an overwhelming majority of colleges, universities and some secondary schools are corrupted by teachers with collectivist ideologies, counterfeit learning, vacuous thinking, stifling political correctness and a false sense of diversity. Indeed, I think much of the teaching in history, government and the arts is wrong.
We must reinstate traditional values and accurate teaching and learning to produce tomorrow’s effective leaders. Americans must, and will, overcome the current triad of evils: an enthralling big government, strangling regulations and a benighted media that supports them both.
Bennett Quillen, Fort Mill
The 14th counts for immigrants
In response to “Dems are twisting the 14th Amendment” (Feb. 22 Forum):
Forum writer Mike Rink states that the 14th Amendment was written in order to give citizenship to slaves brought into this country before the Civil War. This is true.
However, the amendment’s very first sentence states that it applies to all persons “born or naturalized in the United States” who thus enjoy the rights and privileges of citizenship. It does not specify that persons born in the U.S. must be the child of a citizen.
Unless and until the amendment is lawfully changed, the right wing cannot twist the meaning to suit its own agenda.
Janet Taylor, Lincolnton
America runs on immigrants
Under the 14th Amendment’s wording, children of undocumented immigrants are entitled to citizenship if born in America. Now though, let’s examine why both deserve it.
Let’s dispel the misconception that undocumented immigrants hurt America’s economy. Undocumented immigrants account for about half the farming industry’s workforce, and without their contributions, the industry would fail. They also help the economy by paying taxes despite lacking citizenship.
The Democrats’ intent is not to try and recruit undocumented immigrants and their children. Democrats are acting as they should, which is as world leaders upholding America’s founding principles.
When these immigrants are escaping terrible conditions, America shouldn’t turn them away but accept them and be an asylum for mankind.
Jakob Lucas, Waxhaw
Felix Sabates encourages me
In response to “Let’s keep America a free Democracy” (Advertisement, Feb. 24):
Having grown up in Cuba and experienced living in a socialist society, then entering our country legally, earning U.S. citizenship and creating the American dream for his family, Felix Sabates offers a unique perspective to comment on our current political climate today.
I wholeheartedly agree with his observations and recommendations for term limits and campaign finance reform in America.
It is people like Mr. Sabates who have made our country the envy of the entire world, and he encourages me that we can recognize and address the political system and partisan rhetoric that is ripping our country apart today.
Jon Wiegand, Charlotte
