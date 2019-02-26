Immigrants aren’t citizens just because they pay taxes

Legal ways to be a citizen exist
In response to “America runs on immigrants” (Feb. 25 Forum):
Forum writer Jakob Lucas seems to argue that because illegal immigrants provide about half of agriculture’s labor and because they pay some taxes that ignoring the law is acceptable. One cannot help but wonder if he feels that cat burglars who steal but do not commit violence and pay taxes should be excused from their crimes as well?
We claim to be a nation of laws but apparently that only applies to the laws that people like. It angers me when hypocrites justify violating the law with such excuses. There are legal ways for migrant laborers to come to the states.
Kenneth Kyzer, Charlotte
Pay for the arts if you want to
In response to “How should Charlotte pay for the arts?” (Feb. 26 For the Record):
As a believer that all arts enrich a community and a proponent of having the arts included in the school curriculum, I nonetheless must answer, “Yes, the arts are a frill.” They are a frill to people who could never afford to step foot in a play, a concert or museum yet have no option not to pay taxes to support the arts they won’t be able to enjoy themselves.
Mary Newsom goes on to compare apples to oranges when she equates an athletic field where children can kick a ball, to a night at the Blumenthal, which can easily run over $100. The Actors Theatre of Charlotte is an option for an art venue that offers a “pay what you can” night along with others.
So, yes, until we address the more urgent issues facing Charlotte, I would say let those who can afford to enjoy the arts pay for them.
Susan Proctor, Charlotte
A dictatorship currently exists
Know how to create a dictatorship? First, convince the people they are no longer great. Second, blame minorities for the decline as it is clearly the fault of someone else. Then, convince them only you can save them, while telling them the free press is wrong to be critical. Finally, overrule the laws made by elected officials to usurp their power.
Sound familiar? We are already there. It is time for our elected officials to do their jobs and support the balance of power written into the Constitution.
Vincent Keipper, Concord
Felix should practice what he preaches
In response to “Let’s keep America a free Democracy” (Advertisement, Feb. 24):
While I certainly agree with Felix Sabates that political donations should be sharply limited, there is a clear contradiction between Sabates’ words and his actions. He has made political donations in the past few years that are in the thousands and has averaged around nearly $5,000 to each candidate or group he has since supported.
Even without statutory limits, Sabates could have voluntarily limited his spending if he truly believed that to be the best thing for our democracy.
Thomas Strini, Mint Hill
Cheating is OK now, Harris?
I’ve never run for office, but I imagine there’s soul searching beforehand. “How will this affect my family, friends and business? What is the worst thing that can happen? Lose?”
When Mark Harris was deciding whether to hire a known criminal to help him, did he ask himself those questions? Harris seemingly stole votes, and in doing so, stole our liberty. And with a new election, he will be stealing our money. If losing is the penalty for what he did, then what deters him, or anyone, from cheating in the future?
Harris has proven that it doesn’t take much to buy him. He should not be representing anyone.
Brad Rabinowitz, Charlotte
Educate the youth on finance
South Carolina Sen. Luke Rankin has filed a bill that would require high school students to take a personal finance class. The proposed course would cover a variety of topics, including budgeting, banking, taxes and avoiding debt. If the bill becomes law and is properly administered, it will help future generations live better lives.
Here in Charlotte, we have one of the lowest economic mobility rates in the nation. If one is born into poverty, one is likely to remain in poverty. If we can teach young impressionable minds to be good stewards of their resources, society as a whole would benefit.
Michael Sass, Huntersville
