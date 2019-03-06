Tillis is right to oppose Trump on national emergency

Tillis is right to oppose Trump
In response to “Compared to other Republicans, Tillis looks downright brave” (Feb. 26):
Sen. Thom Tillis is right to oppose President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to fund the border wall. State leaders in the GOP are shortsighted to criticize Sen. Tillis' position, which is based on constitutional principles, in order to score immediate political points.
They forget that the next Democratic president will probably declare a national emergency over any number of items on their wish list, like climate change, gun control or socialized healthcare. While we need to secure our borders in the interest of national security and promote legal immigration, it is just as important that the process of getting there respects the role of the legislative branch and follows precedent.
Sen. Tillis supports President Trump but also supports protection against future abuses of presidential power.
Stephen Perry, Gastonia
Immigration has been bad for years
There has been a national emergency on our southern border for at least 20 years. Current Democrats will not admit or recognize it.
I think Republicans have had no one willing to stand up and declare an emergency until President Trump. It has continuously gotten worse and worse, and Border Patrol and immigration officers were even quoted recently that the situation is unsustainable.
Oh well, guess that’s politics as usual.
Arthur Selby, Mint Hill
Condemn the law, not the enforcer
As citizens, we may find that our national laws at times seem unfair, but we have a process that allows us to be a part of the system of creating them.
We are offered the opportunity to either run for office or elect others to offices that write and approve laws. The president then approves these laws and the executive branch determines the specific rules to implement these laws. If these laws are challenged, the judicial branch then determines their validity. We then all have the right to argue and protest the results. However, we do not have the right to violate these laws without suffering the consequences.
We must follow the law or change the law. Don’t condemn the enforcer of the law; condemn the law or the violator.
Rich Reeves, Charlotte
Get out of here already, Hillary
In response to “Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 rematch with Donald Trump” (March 5):
Hillary Clinton says she is going nowhere and intends to remain relevant. Her relevancy is not up to her, which seems to be a problem in understanding on her part. She is damaged goods to the Democrats, and the American people recognize the unethical methods she continuously used during her career such destroying of emails, the poor decision to install a home server for government use, paying for a dossier on Trump and the list goes on.
She and her husband Bill should be thrilled they are not serving time. Take a hike, Hillary, and count your blessings.
Harmon James, Denver, NC
No need for Alabama disaster visit
In response to “Searches find no more deaths in Alabama; toll stands at 23” (March 6):
President Trump, Rather than going to Alabama for your political agenda and probably getting in the way of the recovery effort, don't you think it would make more sense to take the money that you are going to spend taking your entourage, helicopter and cars and give it to the victims to use in their recovery effort? It sounds like something a good “king” of the people would do.
We see enough of you on TV, so I doubt very seriously it is really going to do anyone any good for you to go to Alabama and disrupt the recovery effort.
Chris Weiss, Waxhaw
Finally end Silent Sam debate
I am proud of my alma mater, the University of South Carolina. In 2017, two plaques were unveiled on campus recognizing the role enslaved people played in its history. Slaves erected the buildings and the historic brick wall surrounding the old campus. The buildings and wall were made with bricks made by slaves. Slaves did the cooking, house cleaning and general maintenance for the university. Many of the buildings on the historic horseshoe are even named for slave holders.
The names of the enslaved people who could be identified are listed on one of the plaques. UNC Chapel Hill should do the same and erect such plaques on campus. Then, relegate Silent Sam to a museum or a historic site, thereby finally ending this inane debate that’s been going for months.
Augie Beasley, Charlotte
