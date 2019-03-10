Mecklenburg needs a payroll or commuter tax

Time for a payroll or commuter tax
As Charlotte and Mecklenburg County officials contemplate additional sources of revenue, serious consideration should be given to a “payroll” or “commuter” tax.
Local residents continue to bear the cost of infrastructure and amenities, which attract the companies that in turn provide jobs for many out-of-county workers. These beneficiaries of higher paying jobs should pay their share.
With a significant revenue increase from this type of tax, local real estate taxes could be lowered and the tax burden more equitably distributed.
Ed Carlson, Charlotte
I see positive change in Cooper’s budget
In response to “NC Gov. Cooper’s budget proposes raises for teachers” (March 7):
Gov. Roy Cooper has presented a 2019-2020 budget that, if passed, will move N.C. forward in very positive ways.
There are salary increases for teachers and state workers, help for students, and healthcare coverage for a half-million more people, while not increasing taxes.
The Republicans have responded by criticizing the governor for not sharing his plan with them before its announcement. This is the same party that drafted legislation behind closed doors, introduced bills only a day before a final vote, and ran the legislature in a dictatorial manner.
Their hypocrisy is transparent, unlike the way they have governed since 2010. A positive change is underway and it is about time.
John H. Clark, Charlotte
Some careers have high value, low pay
In response to “What is college really worth, and to whom?” (March 7 Opinion):
I agree not everyone needs to attend college, but I disagree with how these two economists measure college costs compared to societal value.
They say the best measure of that value is the wages the college degree confers. They say that things beyond monetary value accrue only to the person with the degree.
Then, they list “photojournalism, musical theater, elementary education, conservation biology and piano performance” as examples of majors that are poor investments.
Really? Just because those careers might not earn as much as some others does not mean they are less valuable to the individual or to society.
I would argue the opposite. Equating value with money leaves out so many things that are indeed more important for a functioning, ethical and thoughtful society.
Vicki Taylor, Troutman
Media makes it seem racism is the norm
A local basketball player made a racial slur. One police officer makes a mistake and kills a black man. The news media play it up. Most of us are not that way.
Unfortunately, we have always had and will continue to have members in our society who represent an extremist view. It’s about time for the media to acknowledge that these acts are the rare exceptions. The large majority of us are not racists.
Christ Koconis, Charlotte
Rush-to-judgment reporting polarizes
Once again primary media sources in the U.S. jumped to false conclusions in their coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.
Coming on the heels of false reporting about Covington, Ky. high school student Nicholas Sandmann, the reporting on Smollett further demonstrates their “rush to judgment before the facts are in” mentality, which leads to more political polarization in this country.
It also leads to a continuing loss of credibility with Americans. I wonder whether these media sources, will attempt to restore journalistic integrity or continue their rush-to-judgment reporting, which will eventually cause their viewers to turn to other media sources and potentially put them out of business.
Craig A. Reutlinger, Charlotte
Pay attention to honey bee issue
Honey bees pollinate thousands of plant varieties, including fruits and vegetables.
Without honey bees we stand to loose an estimated $15 billion in agricultural revenue.
So why do chemical companies continue to produce insecticides that kill bees? A USDA report found that 33 percent of honey bee colonies died in one year alone.
Walter Saville, Charlotte
Got a chuckle out of Chadwick headline
In response to “David Chadwick, pastor of Charlotte megachurch, leaving ‘for a new calling’ ” (March 8):
I took a deep breath when I read the headline that David Chadwick was “leaving for a new calling.” I feared he may have heard the call for a new congressional election in the 9th District!
Eddie Goodall, Charlotte
