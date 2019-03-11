Racism is the norm in America

Acknowledge racism to help stop it
In response to “Media makes it seem racism is the norm” (March 8 Forum):
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Racism is the norm. It happens every waking moment of the day to someone. The media is doing their job when they report it. The abnormality is people like Forum writer Christ Koconis who refuse to acknowledge racism is a problem.
When people make racist comments, it’s not a mistake that they said it. The mistake is getting caught saying it out loud or through social media for the world to hear and read. Furthermore, if police officers are shooting black people by mistake, why do statistics show black people and Hispanics are shot “by mistake” at an alarmingly higher rate compared to white people?
We have a problem.
The media helps us hold those who are racists accountable. The first step to solving a problem is acknowledging there is one to begin with.
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
Sam honors so many soldiers
In response to “End the suspense on Silent Sam” (March 10 Editorial):
My family lost two men who fought for the North during the Civil War, so we have some skin in this game. When I first saw the statue many years ago, my first impression was that of someone who remembered their lost relatives with a statue of a solder trying to find his way home. Thousands of NC men gave their lives, and I have always seen it as a memorial to them, the respected dead.
I never connected racism, slavery or aggression with that statue and my family has more reason than most. What you have are some agitators that are trying to keep the race pot boiling and don’t deserve anything.
I urge UNC to give the statue a safe place of honor for the thousands of dead souls who gave everything and were never able to find their way home.
David Wilson, Matthews
Tax all, not just commuters
In response to “Time for a payroll or commuter tax” (March 8 Forum):
I would argue with Forum writer Ed Carlson that commuters coming into Charlotte/Mecklenburg contribute much more to the economy than they take from the “infrastructure.” Looking at 77, 85 and 485, I would say that the vast majority of commuters are using state maintained roads and bridges to get here and actually spend very few miles on city or county streets.
Being retired now, I have no real dog in this fight, but I recall spending money for lunch and stopping in at Mecklenburg county stores for stuff on the way home and leaving sales tax behind. The work these folks perform daily keeps this city and county moving upward. Why penalize them for where they lay their head at night?
If you must tax, tax all workers equally and not just those who are commuters.
Bill Barr, Charlotte
Don’t add more to women’s plates
In response to “GOP state lawmakers approve ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans” (March 8):
Whether a pregnancy was planned or not is not the question here. The question is, who is making the decisions that affect women's personal lives everyday? By establishing a so-called “heartbeat” law, which is intended to prevent a woman from obtaining an abortion after six weeks, you are doing something just plain and simply immoral.
Without the availability of an abortion past six weeks, who will pay for the care of future unwanted babies? Even a heartbeat can bring grief to women who need an abortion at some time during a pregnancy.
Women face enough inequalities today. This should not be yet another thing added to the list.
Lorraine Stark, Matthews
Medicare for All is a good thing
In response to “The impossible ‘Medicare for All’” (March 8 Opinion):
David Brooks is a fair and thoughtful op-ed writer who completely overlooks the tremendous administrative savings that Medicare for All provides.
Medicare claim processing costs are 25 percent of private insurance with simple straightforward services and reimbursements without executive bonuses, public advertising and shareholder dividends. We currently waste so much of our total healthcare costs on administration that could just be converted to actual health care.
Let’s finally cut the overhead and waste for real health care.
Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte
Comments