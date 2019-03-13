School paddling could still be effective

Schools could still learn a thing or two
In response to “NC public schools have stopped using corporal punishment. That could now become state law.” (March 7):
When I was in grade school in the late 1940s and early 1950s, the principal was a tall, strongly built Mr. Griffiths. He had a row of paddles hanging from the wall of his office, various lengths, thicknesses, and widths.
Once when I was sent to see him, he gave me a stern lecture and said if I was sent again I could select which paddle he would use on me. I made it a point to never have to go back. It was a well-behaved, disciplined and peaceful school because of this.
Those paddles and Mr. Griffiths could give instructions to a lot of school boards on maintaining discipline.
Donald A. Holloway, Chapel Hill
Our government will accomplish nothing
In response to “Ocasio-Cortez is an embarrassment” (March 12 Forum):
I agree with Forum writer Marita Lentz in comparing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Sarah Palin. I believe Palin, intentionally or not, inspired the Tea Party that evolved into today’s Freedom Caucus, whose influence has effectually paralyzed the GOP’s endeavors to legislate.
Their hard right positions ultimately benefit Democratic agendas with their opposing votes in the House and Senate. Ocasio-Cortez and fellow social Democrats are setting up the Democrats in the same way and will have the same paralyzing effect on legislation. I anticipate they will not be any less obstinate than the Freedom Caucus.
We may as well have a four-party system in government that will continue to accomplish absolutely nothing of consequence and/or necessity other than to stare one another down.
Regina Eger, Mooresville
Why not just bring Wachovia back?
In response to “’You don’t get it.’ Wells Fargo CEO roasted at congressional hearing amid bank scandals” (March 12):
After the financial crisis in 2008, Wells Fargo, a San Francisco based bank,acquired (and saved) Wachovia. Recently at a hearing before a House Committee, Wells Fargo received harsh criticism for a number of scandals during the last several years. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters wondered if the Bank is "too big to manage."
Want to know my suggestion? Split Wells Fargo and return Wachovia to Charlotte.
Neil Williams, Charlotte
Every life is worth saving
In response to “Don’t add more to women’s plates” (March 11 Forum):
Leave it to the pro-choice liberals to call an action that most people would call moral, the prevention of killing babies in the womb and protecting their rights as human beings, and calling the "heartbeat law" immoral. How skewed is that?
Every human life, whether or not it's in a woman's uterus and whether or not it may have a disability, is worth saving.
Tom Creech, Charlotte
How can we devalue life like this?
In response to “Is life considered an inconvenience now?” (March 12 Forum):
After reading Forum writer Lorraine Stark's opinion in Tuesday’s Forum regarding the "heartbeat" bill and now Forum writer John Petrie's response, I am having difficulty stopping my head from shaking from side to side. The reason is because Mr. Petrie suggests Ms. Stark recalibrate her moral compass, when in reality I seriously doubt she even has a compass of any kind.
That's the only conclusion I seem to be able to come to when the life of an unborn child seems to be so devalued.
Rickie Mendoza, Concord
Admission scam interesting to watch
In response to “Famous actresses, CEOs among those accused in admissions scam to prestigious colleges” (March 12):
Public outrage surrounding the recent $25 million college admission scam has, thus far, been quite interesting. Many of us are left to wonder if said disgusting behavior on the part of America's rich and famous is just an anomaly, or does it possibly shed light on a more deeply rooted problem that is steering our nation toward a moral abyss from which it will be difficult to recover?
The recent scandal involving North Carolina's District 9 U.S. House election, along with the widespread abuse within the nation's Southern Baptist and Catholic churches, should also serve to heighten concern regarding how we, as Americans, view and respond to arrogant, self-serving, well-orchestrated and morally corrupt behaviors as we move forward.
Ray Brayboy, Myrtle Beach
