Admissions scandal: Don’t let celebs buy their way out of this

Throw the book at these millionaires
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
In response to “College bribery scandal nets celebrities, coaches” (March 13):
Women of color and women of lesser means, no matter the color of their skin, are arrested, prosecuted, and jailed routinely for food stamp fraud just for trying to keep food on their tables.
The people swept up in this college admissions scandal should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. They should be warned in no uncertain terms that they can’t – as they are surely accustomed – buy their way out of this.
It is time for white-collar criminals to be dealt with as harshly as blue-collar, non-white criminals.
Not only have these elitist millionaires committed major felonies, they have also deprived untold numbers of honest, deserving students a seat in a college classroom.
Throw the book at them!
John K. Maxwell, Charlotte
Now crack down on cellphone use
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued 191 tickets in Ballantyne Tuesday as part of its 2019 Vision Zero program. Of these, 171were for speeding. (“CMPD issued 191 tickets Tuesday in Ballantyne,” March 14)
I applaud CMPD for cracking down on the incessant speeding in our neighborhoods, but it doesn’t go far enough.
An equal danger on our roads is the proliferation of drivers using cellphones and not paying attention to the road. Where is CMPD? Maybe its nickname should be Vision Zero.
Bruce Van Dyne, Charlotte
Stop trashing Southern heritage
The Observer’s Silent Sam editorial (“End the suspense on Silent Sam,” March 10 Opinion) stated that Sam brought pain to members of the UNC community. Do you mean that some of the students had their feelings hurt because Sam represented pride in the South?
Apparently you are in favor of erasing Southern history and trashing our Southern relatives. I think all the Observer editorials I have read paint Civil War white Southerners as evil. I don’t believe that.
W. Frank Hardage, Waxhaw
Trump’s economic miracle? Not exactly.
In response to “Investigate the good Trump has done,” (March 10 Forum):
There is no need to investigate President Trump’s economic miracle because his methods are self-evident. Inherit an economic expansion that has been adding jobs since 2010 and then brag incessantly that you’ve turned things around.
Goose the stock market during your first year in office by giving corporations a fat tax cut. Maximize short-term results by running up the federal deficit and reversing pesky environmental regulations.
Hand out billions of tax dollars in corporate welfare. Boost military spending. Denounce every trade deal made by previous administrations as “a disaster,” then renegotiate the same basic deal and give it a new name.
Boast that you’ve saved the jobs of XYZ Corp., then say nothing when those jobs go away a year later.
Arnie Grieves, Charlotte
Sanctuary cities also hurt NC farmers
In response to Ned Barnett “Trump is hurting NC farmers” (March 14 Opinion):
Columnist Ned Barnett is blaming our president for “too few” illegal immigrants to help with N.C. harvests. I blame sanctuary cities like Charlotte. Who would want to work in the fields picking crops when they could hang out in our booming cities?
Barry Brush, Charlotte
Shame on these real estate companies
Among the irritations – no, the offenses – of modern life is the hectoring I get from the real estate industry. Phone calls, to a number on the “do-not-call” list, asking to buy my house. Letters and post cards, to an address on the “no-junk-mail” list, asking to buy my house.
These folks are just going to flip my property and in doing so contribute to the pattern of housing shortage. Shame on them.
Tim Mead, Charlotte
Grateful for people like Alex Trebek
In response to “What Alex Trebek is really like” (March 12 Opinion):
In our current society, which seems to become more and more angry about something, what a delight to read this op-ed column by Ken Jennings.
I’m a long-time fan of Jeopardy and am so pleased when I can answer a question once in a while that contestants can’t, even if it’s about something they’re way too young to know.
Ken’s column gives a great picture of a civil, intelligent person, and we need many more of those today.
Melva Hanna, Charlotte
Comments