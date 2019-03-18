Parents are to blame for the school scandals

Parents at center of the scandal
In response to “Feds: Charity funneled millions in college bribery scam” (March 14):
I take exception to the statement that at the center of the scandal is William "Rick" Singer. To me, dead in the center are parents.
Parents want their children's dreams to come true? This is the definition of living vicariously and the birthplace of this pressure. A "good" college is one where students can gain admission honestly and stay in until graduation; broadening their horizons without their parents hovering over them.
Adults have taken over childhood in sports, arts and academics. To me, there is something terribly wrong with this picture.
Tara Anastasi, Matthews
Focus on academics, not connections
In response to “College bribery scandal nets celebrities, coaches” (March 13):
Relying on bribes, as well as connections and legacy admissions, may get you admitted to college, but that’s as far as it goes. Unless you apply yourself and hit the books, the bribery or connections that got you admitted won’t help you make the Dean’s list or otherwise be academically successful.
It’s what you do after you get admitted, not what you did before, that is the important matter. High school students would be better to focus on core academics rather than connections to help them prepare for, and succeed, in college.
Stephen V. Gilmore, Charlotte
Tillis won’t be getting my vote now
In response to “Tillis reverses course, votes to support Trump on national emergency declaration” (March 14):
Sen. Thom Tillis turned around and supported President Trump’s national emergency declaration after previously declaring that he would not based on constitutional concerns. Well, I guess it’s apparently more important to Tillis to get re-elected than to uphold the Constitution he swore to protect.
He’s nothing more than a spineless politician who won’t get my vote come election time.
Richard French, Davidson
Tillis just favors his Republicans
For awhile, I thought Sen. Thom Tillis had some integrity and was going to protect the Constitution. It seems his only concern though was wanting to make sure only Republicans could misuse their authority and not any future liberals. I feel this is the typical Republican style.
After voting against protecting the Constitution, he said he did so because he was hopeful of having the National Emergencies Act amended to “prevent a future left-wing president from misusing their authority.”
Obviously, he thinks only Republicans should be allowed to.
Elizabeth Will, Shelby
The county just wants to tax us more
In response to “A year after new light rail opened, can Charlotte afford $8 billion in future lines?” (March 15):
Once again, Mecklenburg County and the Charlotte Area Transit System fails the communities of north Mecklenburg County. The communities of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson have helped pay for the light rail lines to other communities and areas. Now we are left out with no assurance of future rail opportunities?
Instead we get rapid bus transit? I think not. This is just another opportunity to tax the residents of these communities with no benefits received. Once again, our county officials have made it clear what their areas of concern are.
Doug Stemen, Huntersville
Stop trying to erase the Civil War
With all the discussion about what to do with Silent Sam at UNC Chapel Hill, why not just store him away and then give back all of the property and money that was donated to UNC and other universities way back when?
I think this wold be a novel idea since folks seem to be continuing to try to erase the War Between the States.
Bill Lane, Polkville
Why limit the growth of a business?
In response to “Don’t lose the ‘craft’ in craft beer” (March 14 Forum):
Forum writer Danton Cardoso, no other owners I know of is forced to turn over their business to a middle man when they hit a certain number, except the brewery industry in N.C.
The term craft has more to do with the ingredients and the processes. Sierra Nevada and Sam Adams, regardless of size, are still craft breweries. OMB, NoDa and Red Oak have a long way to go no matter how much they expand before they get to Bud or Coors status.
Why would anyone want to limit how much a business can grow? If the quality is still there, there should be no reason for you not to continue to enjoy craft beer regardless of size. Plus, you are still supporting a Charlotte/N.C. business.
Anita Gimon, Waxhaw
