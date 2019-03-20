It isn’t about race, Sheriff McFadden

Why bring race into this, Sheriff?
In response to “‘It’s about privilege’: Meck sheriff writing tickets in a wealthy area causes backlash” (March 19):
“I will utilize unlimited office resources on preventing serious crimes.”
This was a quote from Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden as part of his explanation regarding his decision to end his department’s cooperation with ICE. Yet last month he authorized the use of a dozen officers in a dramatic traffic operation to cite drivers in Cornelius for exceeding a 35 mph speed limit. When questioned, McFadden’s defense was to inject race into the issue.
“It’s about privilege” he said, insinuating that he’s being questioned because he’s an African-American sheriff?It’s not about his race. It’s his decision-making being questioned.
Ed Saint Sing, Mooresville
Sheriff McFadden did a great job
While I don't agree with all his policies, I applaud Sheriff McFadden for the traffic checkpoints. It doesn't really matter what day it was, speeders endanger the lives and properties of themselves and others. The only question those folks in the Jetton Road area should be asking is: "Was I speeding?" More likely than not, you were.
No matter why he did it, he was within his rights as the sheriff. So, pay your fine and don't whine. I wish the sheriff had more resources to address speeding on more roads in Mecklenburg County, like Rama Road raceway and Sardis Road speedway.
Patrick A. Walters, Charlotte
Dan Bishop will be a great candidate
In response to “Robert Pittenger retracts criticism of Dan Bishop after Bishop threatens to sue” (March 19):
I applaud Dan Bishop for calmingly and efficiently quieting the rhetoric spewed from Robert Pittenger. I think Matthew Ridenhour is a fine person, but he should take note that having loose cannons, especially bitter ones, like Pittenger stumping for you could also be a negative as the campaigns move forward.
It’s nice to see a candidate with some fortitude not shy away from this sort of attack. Dan Bishop is a man of strong moral fiber, extremely intelligent and willing to stand up and fight. I think Republicans should be proud to support Dan Bishop for Congressional District 9.
Trigg Cherry, Charlotte
So much more could have been done
In response to “Q&A: A look the Ethiopian Airlines crash and investigation” (March 13):
The 737 aircraft seems to have taken most of the blame for the Ethiopian Air accident, but many other questions need to be asked.
Why did the captain not perform the relatively simple corrective action identified after the Lion Air accident? Why was a first officer assigned with only 200 hours flight hours? Why was an automated stall-recovery system needed when stall recognition and recovery are basics taught before the first solo? Thorough investigations require months, not hours.
Being a former NTSB accident investigator and a retired airline pilot myself, I say rushing to conclusions does nothing but appease politicians.
Richard Shipman, Concord
Really Trump? Attacking the dead?
In response to “Trump: Never was, never will be fan of Sen. John McCain” (March 19):
President Trump continues to make demeaning comments regarding former Sen. John McCain. This needs to stop!
Why does he need to make sarcastic remarks about McCain’s possible low grades when he won’t even allow access to his own grades? I’m sure they were nothing he wanted shared with the public, just as he doesn’t want his tax returns open to scrutiny. Is this what we want in our president and leader? I think not.
Let’s hope Mueller’s report will finally bring relief to our country with the removal of this totally inadequate president.
Lee Monks, Waxhaw
Americans would welcome a regime
In response to “‘Gun Sanctuary’ movement spreads to NC as county adopts plan to thwart gun control” (March 15):
It’s become easy these days to gloss over the first clause of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, but the concept of a “well-regulated militia” still seems relevant in today’s society. In fact, the Supreme Court decided in 2008 (the Heller decision) that the individual right to keep and bear arms is still subject to regulation, such as concealed weapons prohibitions and prohibitions on the carrying of dangerous/unusual weapons.
I believe many Americans would welcome a regulatory regime that worked to balance the regulated rights of gun owners with the safety concerns of the public at large. In fact, an increasingly aroused citizenry may find such a balance to be politically popular in the months ahead.
Roger Coates, Charlotte
