Sheriff McFadden just pointed out the truth

What’s at issue is privilege, not race
In response to “Why bring race into this, Sheriff?” (March 21 Forum):
I’m a white guy, and I didn’t hear the Sheriff Garry McFadden refer to, nor did I think he was referring to, race at all.
I believe he was referring to the same type of thinking that is going on in the college admissions scandal. Wealthy people in this country don’t believe the laws or rules apply to them.
Sheriff McFadden simply pointed this out. Clearly all those who called up the Cornelius town commissioners to complain don’t believe speeding laws should apply to themselves either.
Charles Fortanbary, Charlotte
Anger at McFadden was justified
Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden has already shortchanged county taxpayers by discontinuing the 287(g) program which held criminal illegal immigrants for pick up by ICE agents. Charlotte-Mecklenburg is now effectively a sanctuary city.
Using deputies to perform normal duties like executing warrants, courthouse security, funeral processions,etc., is proper use of manpower. Stepping all over the Cornelius Police Department’s normal duties of traffic stops, writing tickets, etc., without their knowledge or coordination is poor judgment and arrogant.
The citizens of Cornelius were justified in showing McFadden their displeasure and anger.
Hughie Sexton, Weddington
Any attempt to slow speeders is welcome
Kudos to Sheriff McFadden and his officers for addressing speeding in Mecklenburg County.
As a task force member of Charlotte’s Vision Zero Initiative, I know that speeding accounts for 44 percent of our traffic fatalities.
Addressing that violation throughout the county and its municipalities by all law enforcement, especially in known high injury corridors, would seem to be a given.
Dick Winters, Charlotte
For Graham, it’s all about re-election
Thanks to Kevin Siers for depicting so accurately the sycophancy of the pasty-faced hall monitor masquerading as a U.S. senator from South Carolina. (March 20 editorial cartoon) Lindsey Graham could pal around with Sen. John McCain honorably, standing tall in his company. With Donald Trump, he has to assume a worshipful posture, bowing and scraping, in order to be re-elected in 2020.
Jerry Walden, Rock Hill
Collusion? Yes, on the part of Dems
Democrats in leadership hope Robert Mueller will find something to justify impeachment. Two years of investigations, costing taxpayers over $25 million, have yielded no evidence Donald Trump colluded with Russia to get elected.
We need to look at why the FBI was denied access, by the DOJ, to Clinton Foundation emails. And why did the FBI discuss wearing a secret wire when talking with Trump, hoping to find grounds to impeach? Here is the real “collusion” and undeniable corruption.
Debby Presson, Mint Hill
Acosta shouldn’t be in Trump’s cabinet
How can this administration’s base and the entire country accept that our Secretary of Labor, Alex Acosta – appointed by our president – participated in a decision as U.S. Attorney in Miami that resulted in a slap on the hand for a very rich white man accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
He took advantage of poor, vulnerable children taken in by the promise of new shoes if they gave a certain individual a massage. I cannot understand how this person was put into the cabinet of the United States of America.
Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland
Don’t risk NC’s coastal waters
In response to “There’s a reason great white sharks love to linger off Carolina coast” (March 21):
This article said, “the Gulf Stream has more power than all of world’s rivers combined” and that upwelling from the Gulf Stream produces nutrients that fertilize – naturally – our Atlantic Ocean coastal waters.
After reading this, I cannot help but wonder why any civilization would risk this gift from God.
Seismic testing by the world’s leading producer of oil, which is being encouraged by today’s administration, is literally playing with fire.
Fossil fuels should not be the future of our world.
Jack Bennett, Mooresville
One way to upgrade politics in 2020
In response to “What Americans really want from their politicians,” (March 20 Opinion):
Columnist Keith Larson notes our unwillingness to be rational and smart. He closes with the old quip, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”
To upgrade our politics, perhaps at the first presidential debate candidates should be required to name the origin of that phrase. This is minimal American history to know.
Candidates must also name 10 former presidents. If they can also cite their 10 vice presidents, they’ll be rewarded 10 wildcard Electoral College votes.
Steve Craig, Charlotte
