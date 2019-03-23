I’m all for McFadden’s crackdown on speeders

I’d like to see sheriff stop more speeders
In response to “Mecklenburg sheriff writing tickets in a wealthy area causes backlash” (March 20):
I am very proud of Sheriff Garry McFadden for enforcing the law throughout Mecklenburg County, not just in certain areas of Charlotte.
I too was upset many years ago when the N.C. Highway Patrol patrol had a checkpoint set up on Tom Hunter Road on Martin Luther King Day. However, I had to get over it. Their job is to enforce the law.
Sheriff McFadden, when you finish in Cornelius you might want to set up on Kentbrook Road to catch those who are speeding up and down that cut-through street in the Hidden Valley neighborhood.
Keep up the great work, Sheriff!
Marjorie Parker, Charlotte
Targeting local residents was unfair
I was speechless when I read the remarks from Sheriff McFadden in defense of his “invasion” on Jetton Road on a recent Sunday morning when dozens of officers targeted local residents.
Surely he could have made better use of his resources in crime-ridden areas.
His remarks conveyed the obvious chip on his shoulder. I am amazed such a man was elected sheriff.
Cindy Griffin, Cornelius
Can’t tie Trump to New Zealand killings
In response to Leonard Pitts’ “Never learning lessons of history” (March 21 Opinion):
Trying to tie the killings in New Zealand to Donald Trump and some of the Fox News personalities is absurd.
Leonard Pitts is also off the mark comparing the 11 million who perished in the Holocaust to the New Zealand massacre.
If he really wanted to be objective relative to his topic, he should be comparing Germany’s socialism and anti-Semitism in the 1940s to the socialism and anti-Semitism I see growing in the Democratic Party.
Mike Van Glish, Charlotte
Consider a tiered minimum wage
In many European countries, they tier the minimum wage to allow businesses to hire workers who are under or near age 21, which gives the young workers experience for the future.
Most of the time, they are students who are living at home and are not trying support themselves.
I never hear this type of minimum wage discussed in the United States. Increase the minimum wage to $9 for those under 21 and $12 for those older.
I know that if I were a business owner I would not want to hire an inexperienced 16-year-old at $12.
Peter Gingrass, Matthews
What gun control advocates get wrong
In response to “Americans would welcome a regime” (March 21 Forum):
According to the 1800-era entry of the Oxford English Dictionary “well-regulated” means “properly operating” as in “a well-regulated clock keeps accurate time.” It has nothing to do with government regulation.
And since we are all part of the militia (according to 310 U.S. Code 311 - Militia), we all have that right to arms in order to form a properly operating militia.
The right to arms is not dependent upon the militia; the militia is dependent upon the right to arms – something that those who favor gun control tend to get mixed up.
Spencer Rackley IV, Charlotte
To protect girls, pass this bill in NC
I would like to commend N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec for filing a bill that would ban female genital mutilation of girls under age 18.
For some reason I thought that this terrible “crime” was already illegal.
Female genital mutilation should be banned worldwide. I don’t care if someone’s tradition, custom, or religion says young women should have their private parts mutilated.
I would like the N.C. General Assembly to pass this bill and the governor to sign it into law.
Chuck Mann, Greensboro
I see downsides to greenway expansion
Regarding the extension of local greenways, it has, or will, do the following:
▪ Use an extremely large amount of county/city funds that could be used for better use, including low-income housing
▪ Provide more opportunities for individuals to be assaulted.
▪ Provide additional access to homes by would-be thieves to break into homes.
▪ Allow automobiles to clog small-width side streets near greenway access points.
The only positive I can see is providing someone a place to walk or bike, which is a minor benefit when compared to the negatives.
Jerry Williford, Charlotte
