Time to apologize to President Trump

Say sorry to our innocent president!
In response to “Some Americans cheer Mueller’s report, others feel let down” (March 25):
Well, it seems there was no collusion found. I think those who had convicted our president now owe him a apology. That would include the NY Times, Washington Post, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN and more. Even the Charlotte Observer at times. Everyone, stand up and admit you were wrong about our president.
And yet Adam Schiff, Maxime Waters, other U.S. House members and those of various committees will probably carry on their investigations. On to 2020 and beyond President Trump!
Joseph Zeoli, Fort Mill
It was democracy at work, Trump
As usual, what comes out of Trump’s mouth is the exact opposite of the truth, currently regarding the release of Mueller’s report. Trump calls the investigation “an illegal take down that failed,” though in truth this investigation was the pinnacle of democracy at work.
It’s troubling that Mueller left the final conclusion to the Trump-appointed attorney general. How can that be seen as justice to the American people? The full report must be released to Congress and the public immediately. Or maybe it’s time to start marching straight to the White House to demand the truth be exposed.
Maria Page, Denver, NC
Whats done is done Mr. President
I don't understand why Trump continues to bash Democrats for the Mueller probe into his possible ties to Russia in the 2016 election. This probe was started by the Department of Justice, which reports to him. The FBI even opened up a probe due to concerns after he fired Comey, all while the executive branch and Congress was under Republican control. Robert Mueller, who is a Republican, was appointed by the attorney general, not a Democrat from Congress.
The bashing of Democrats and the media has to stop. He is the president and he has been found not guilty, so run with that and move on. The branches of government did what they were supposed to do and it is now done. Trump needs to stop whining and act like a president for once.
Dan DeChant, Charlotte
Red flag laws could help in many ways
In response to “Colorado Senate advances “red flag” gun bill” (March 22):
Gun violence is devastating our country every day. Whether it is firearm suicide, a mass shooting or any other act of gun violence, shooters have often demonstrated warning signs before carrying out these tragic acts. Intervening when these warning signs are present may be one of the best chances we have to stop a tragic act of gun violence from occurring, and a “red flag” law can help us do just that.
A red flag law empowers family members and law enforcement officers to petition a court to temporarily restrict people’s access to guns when they pose a risk of using guns to harm themselves or others. Simply put, a red flag law can save lives by preventing gun violence tragedies before they happen.
Ian Caterina, Matthews
We must get drivers’ attention
In response to “Bumpy ride ahead with Mecklenburg’s sheriff” (March 22 Editorial):
The recent furor over speed enforcement actions by the county might have a privilege component, but what’s really happening is a consequence of the chronic lack of enforcement of traffic regulations. People speed, race and run red lights with such abandon that it’s obvious they have no fear or expectation of being caught. And if they get away with it often enough, drivers will feel entitled to do it and feel victimized if law enforcement interferes.
That’s what we’re hearing out of Cornelius. Red light cameras would help if we were more concerned about controlling intersections than we are about who gets the money. The solution is simple: stop, cite, fine, assign points, revoke and impound until you get their attention.
Tom Massey, Waxhaw
I don’t see the sheriff sticking around long
Sheriff McFadden will not be around for long. His taste of fame, distinction and celebrity in both the political and entertainment fields has served only to whet his appetite.
Any national level office that opens up will be just too much for him to refuse. A word of caution, though, for his inherent biases are way too close to the surface!
Coy Powell, Charlotte
McFadden is doing a great job!
Dear Cornelius residents: Speeding is against the law! Sheriff McFadden is an honest, dedicated and professional law officer. To imply that no crime occurs in Cornelius is ridiculous. Speeders need to be stopped all over the county as too many people have lost their lives due to non-enforcement.
Ann Davis, Charlotte 2018
