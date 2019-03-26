Democrats really can’t accept Trump’s innocence?

One of the worst Democratic moments
In response to “Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open” (March 25):
I turned on the TV Monday evening to find out how our politicians reacted to the results of the 675-day Mueller investigation. The reactions from the usual players in DC were predictable. The disturbing part is that, personally, I didn’t hear anything positive from a single elected Democrat.
Instead, Democrats were not pleased that the investigation ended without finding President Trump guilty of something leading to his removal. Still they refuse to accept the results of the peaceful transition of power that people have died fighting for?
This is one of the worst moments for the party. My fear is that at the first opportunity, they will be repaid with their own coin and we, the people, will be further divided.
Stephen Conlon, Charlotte
Just ignore all of Trump’s past?
Have Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis seen Trump’s tweets about a re-run of SNL accusing him of colluding with Russia? Or how he tweets about John McCain finishing at the bottom of his class? How about how he is defending a Fox News host who was suspended over Islamophobic comments? This after the horrific slaughter of Muslims in New Zealand.
I guess the Democrats need to save us while Burr and Tillis continue to support this obviously unfit man. What will it take for them to step up and do their job? I’m talking about oversight. The situation is beyond comprehension to sane people. I urge the senators to step up for the sake our country.
Susan Turner, Huntersville
Goodbye Trump in 2020
In response to “Dems cry foul as Trump calls for striking down ‘Obamacare’” (March 26):
President Trump has given us Democrats a huge gift. Accept it and run with it. Mr. Trump's Justice Department now argues to strike the entire Affordable Health Care Act. Not just preexisting conditions but the act itself. It's time to accept the whole Trump package.
Accept that our president is serially dishonest, appoints industry types committed to scrapping any regulation that protects the people, demeans our institutions and can't seem to avoid offending nations, allies and minorities. Forget a string of hearings that will only turn off the middle. Accept it all for now then fight to reverse it all in 2020.
Morry Alter, Charlotte
Salary increase will hurt taxpayers
In response to “Lawmakers doubt double-digit raises for state agency workers” (March 21):
When I see “NCDOT leaders wrongly assumed the provision meant they could spend $154 million on the upgrades over two years” it is blatantly clear that those leaders that made that decision need a serious job review. To give 5,300 NCDOT employees double-digit raises as high as 65 percent is ludicrous.
That annual salary increase will compound enormously, costing tax payers more money for years even after those employees no longer work for NCDOT. Retirement pay is based on what their salary is when they retire, so these increases now will have a lasting affect on tax dollars.
Allana D’Andrea, Mooresville
How is shooter not being charged?
In response to “A man was shot at a Lake Wylie restaurant. Here’s why the gun owner won’t be charged” (March 18):
I am stunned that the moron who wounded a man when his gun fell out of his pants at a restaurant will not be charged with a crime. How is reckless driving a crime but not reckless use of a deadly firearm?
If our society has chosen to permit the unbridled proliferation of guns, then minimum safety standards should be required to protect those of us who are not so paranoid that we need to be armed for breakfast. I wonder if the NRA would voice opposition out of fear the “law abiding” packer would be outdrawn?
I sincerely hope the careless shooter will have his gun packing pants sued off.
Richard Foster, Denver
We need driving safety solutions now
In response to “We must get drivers’ attention” (March 26 Forum):
Forum writer Tom Massey’s comments could well have been my own. I drive cars and trucks from 150-500 miles per week and have been concerned with the almost daily increase in traffic violations.
People are becoming desensitized to their own bad driving due to impatience and a "monkey see, monkey do" attitude. I have heard the arguments against red light cameras, too. Who cares who gets the money as long as it hits the scofflaws in their pocketbook and makes intersections a bit safer?
With the constant heavy traffic, it is nearly impossible for the police to stop most violators. We need to work on a solution rather than just report wrecks and deaths in the media.
Noel Triplett, Charlotte
