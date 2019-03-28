Obamacare isn’t affordable. Replace it with Medicare For All.

There’s a better option than the ACA
In response to “Dems cry foul as Trump calls for striking down Obamacare” (March 26) and related articles:
My husband and I have the cheapest Affordable Care Act plan – we do not qualify for subsidies. It is $1,800 a month with a $7,000 deductible for each of us.
How is that affordable?
The answer to this problem is Medicare For All. I think most people would much rather pay a reasonable Medicare tax and have complete coverage with no deductibles, instead of paying hundreds – thousands in our case – each month to insurance companies.
Not many people would say, “I hate being on Medicare. I would rather be paying private insurers like I used to.”
Joan Valentino, Fort Mill
Guns provide needed protection
In response to “US gun laws are archaic at this point” (March 28 Forum):
What exactly is the historical support for saying there is no need for firearms?
Whether target shooting or defense, they provided centuries of protection and enjoyment for many.
Where does this Forum writer live that there exists such a safe environment?
Roger Montambo, Charlotte
Abortion should be left up to women
In response to “Supreme Court rules against NC abortion law” (March 27):
The bottom line on abortion is the woman. No god, religion, or country should have any say in her decision. Who gave anyone the power to force another person to do something they do not want to do?
Eugene Halpin, Indian Trail
Wait for facts on CMPD shooting
In response to “Protesters gather after police shoot, kill man” (March 26):
Focusing on a handful of ill-informed citizens who gathered at the incident site chanting unfounded claims is borderline dangerous.
After what happened in the aftermath of the Keith Lamont Scott case, it’s imperative we all take a collective breath and wait for the facts to develop before there is a rush to judgment in the most recent shooting.
While there is the understanding that law enforcement should be held accountable for its actions, that also means the citizenry needs to be held accountable for any rush to judgment – and the media should not report conjecture, only facts.
So, give the police time to do their job and sort out the matter before passing judgment.
Rick Shaffer, Charlotte
Send McFadden’s officers to I-77
If Sheriff Garry McFadden wants to save lives by ticketing speeding drivers, he needs to dispatch his officers to I-77 in North Mecklenburg.
The speed limit is still 65 mph even through the construction zones where lanes have been narrowed and frequently shift, and construction equipment is a huge distraction.
If you’re not driving 75-80 mph, you better get out of the left lane. Drivers and tailgaters speed like their hair is on fire.
Since there appears to be no highway patrol officers or local police monitoring traffic, there shouldn’t be any push-back to having the sheriff’s officers on this stretch of road.
David Morris, Davidson
Human trafficking needs attention
In response to “NC teen held as sex slave in couple’s home, police say” (March 27):
Human trafficking is a subject that everyone should have some basic knowledge about.
Trafficking is happening nationwide and statistics show that it is on the rise.
I recently attended an event on human trafficking in Knoxville, Tenn., where I earned that as many as 40 million people are held against their will worldwide, 71 percent of them women.It’s estimated that 27 percent of those who are being trafficked in the U.S. are under age 18.
According to the Observer article, the teen was sexually assaulted in August and something is just now being done about it. More awareness should be brought about trafficking.
Amber Wise, Spruce Pine
Don’t move Panthers HQ to South Carolina
What will the Panther’s lose by going south? It is not the great QB or linebacker that makes a team successful, it’s the heart and soul of everyone – the owner, managers, coaches, players, and, yes, fans.
The heart and soul of the Panthers has been and will always be in Charlotte. It has taken many years for our Panthers to develop their identity, their soul: “Keep Pounding,” not “Two States, One Team.”
David Tepper, your regional economic development in South Carolina will have no heart and soul.
The Knights lost it when they when they went to South Carolina. They moved back to uptown Charlotte. I wonder why?
Tom Klipp, Matthews
