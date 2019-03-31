If Congress can’t work together, voters must drain the swamp

Trump has built a wall in Congress
Though the president has not succeeded in building a wall across our southern border, he has succeeded in creating a wall of his own design within Congress, and sadly, among some Americans.
If we are to move forward as a country, we need independent people in our government who are willing to dismantle the wall, brick by brick, and work together for the common good.
Partisanship doesn’t work. It doesn’t represent all Americans and divides us. Not acceptable! !
We have the power, as voters, to drain the swamp ourselves.
Phillip Nowlin, Huntersville
Dig deep on Steele dossier and more
If the Democrats had not funded the Steele dossier… If the top echelon of the FBI and Department of Justice had not been involved… If Hillary Clinton had not been cleared by then-FBI director James Comey… If the main news media had reported the facts fairly, and on and on… It would be easy to say what is done is done and move on.
But since all this did happen, we the people deserve to know who was responsible for this entire fiasco.
Lawrence E. Hoyle, Fallston
Collusion aside, my mind’s made up
I’m happy to leave the fine line separating encouraging others’ actions from collusion to the lawyers and judges.
I will not withdraw my opinion that Donald Trump is impolite, bigoted, loose with the truth, and looser with facts, and, worst of all, incompetent for the position he holds.
William C. Barnes, Charlotte
Border mess isn’t Trump’s fault
The president is doing the job we elected him to do.
Congress has not done so at least since the Simpson-Mazzoli Immigration Reform Act of 1986.
The border is a mess not because of anything foreigners have done, but because of the politics of our extremely dysfunctional national legislature and because of the active malice of the mainstream media and Democrats abetted by the mercenary perfidy of the Chamber of Commerce Republicans.
Christoper Hollins, Charlotte
Ticket-writing deputies, come back
All this fuss about Mecklenburg sheriff’s deputies enforcing traffic laws in the Peninsula area…
Yes, it is a wealthy subdivision, but that should not matter. What matters is there are people who are not following the law on the 35mph speed limit.
We all need to understand that if you got a speeding ticket that’s your own problem, do not pass it on to the people who are trying to protect us all.
No one is above the law.
I do thank the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Department for this action. Please keep doing it!
Mari Pauli, Cornelius
N.C. needs teachers from other states
Tthe recent action of the State Board of Education to reject teaching licenses from other states is a mistake.
The concern that we would hire educators from other states with lower standards is not a legitimate one.
We should be concerned about the number of qualified teachers who are leaving the state.
Michael Cox, Charlotte
I feel for arts groups, but not for ASC
My heart goes out to those organizations that have suffered from significant reductions in Arts & Science Council grants. My heart does not go out to the Arts & Science Council.
Despite a precipitous and steady decline in public support, they pay their CEO a quarter of a million dollars a year in salary, bonus and benefits, as shown in their most recent IRS Form 990.
To me this sends a “let them eat cake” message to the many deserving arts organizations, as well as to a large segment of their donor base.
In the nonprofit world you live or die through the public perception of your credibility, stewardship and fiduciary responsibility.
Bill Hamelau, Charlotte
To save kid’s lives, prevent bullying
The writer on the Tyler Clementi Foundation board.
I am writing in response to “NC’s child suicide nearly doubled in a decade” (March 20).
In the face of this terrible news, a glimmer of hope is that suicide and its risk factors are absolutely preventable. Resources, such as the Tyler Clementi Foundation’s #Day1 program, can help stop bullying before it begins.
In addition to protecting young people in our schools, churches should also be places where everyone is welcome and safe and LGBTQ children are never told that being gay is a sin.
It is shocking we have lost so many of our children, yet it’s not too late to prevent bullying or suicide in order to save lives.
Mitchell Gold, Hickory
