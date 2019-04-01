The Mueller report is done. The final verdict will be ours

The future is up to us, America
In response to “Redacted Mueller report expected to be released by mid-April” (March 29):
The Mueller report is done. While no one knows what it says, it’s pretty clear that there is not enough evidence of conspiracy or obstruction of justice to indite anyone else. I’m sure that all supporters of this president, including Republicans in Congress, Fox News and Vladimir Putin, are all thrilled that there probably won’t be an impeachment of their guy. It looks like the final verdict will remain with the voters in November 2020.
This result reminds me of the O.J. Simpson verdict from 23 years ago. Hopefully justice will prevail as it did then. I guess it’s up to us, America. Are you happy with what’s happening? Or, do you think Congressman Elijah Cummings is right when he says emphatically, “We are better than this”?
Jack Matthews, Charlotte
Isn’t there enough indirect evidence?
How do you tell if it’s raining if you don’t go outside and get rained on?
It’s easy. All you have to do is observe if someone comes in and their clothes are wet. Is that enough? How about if the dog comes in wet? Or more people come in wet? In other words, you can collect enough circumstantial evidence leading to the conclusion that it is raining.
So why can’t Trump and his cronies be convicted using the same approach? There certainly is a plethora of circumstantial evidence in public view to indicate there is a raging monsoon going on in Trump’s administration.
Stephen Mayor, Fort Mill
Charlotte doesn’t feel safe now
In response to “A mom ‘going about her daily life’ was shot and killed while driving through a gunfight” (March 28):
After a gunfight during rush hour traffic near North Tryon Street killed Kendal R. Crank from random bullets, Charlotte doesn’t feel safe today. Kendal was a mother of two going about her regular activities during the day, and this should have us heartbroken and feeling a new call to action.
What does that call to action look like? If you see something in your neighborhood, say something. Parents, know your child and take the right actions. It saves them later. Charlotte, we have zero excuses to offer for this senseless killing. It could have been any of us who happened to be in that area.
Margie Parker, Charlotte
Why don’t you step into CMPD shoes?
In response to “We have an issue in this city with justice” (March 31 For the Record):
Brandishing a gun in an occupied business is not acceptable behavior by anyone, whether they are good or bad. Braxton Winston should put on a CMPD uniform, though, and experience what real life is for police.
Officers face a multitude of situations on a daily basis, the worst requiring a life or death decision in a nanosecond. Our police are asked to be all things to all people and it can’t be done. Perhaps Mr. Franklin was the good guy so many have proclaimed. Perhaps someone should have seen a distress signal in his life and acted on it.
A civil society requires personal accountability for one’s actions.
James Sanders, Charlotte
Any real solutions to gun violence?
Braxton Winston’s homage to the death of Danquirs Franklin was full of sweet sentiments, but it lacked specific policy points that could trigger real change. Can’t our politicians get a backbone and come up with meaty suggestions that move the ball forward?
Winston’s closest point was to question police tactics to disarm people. Are you suggesting tasers? Rubber bullets? Haven’t the liberals on the left constantly yelled that they are tired of “prayers” for victims of gun violence? Well, I’m equally tired of politicians who want to talk around an issue.
Got a real solution to the problems plaguing our region and the reaction of law enforcement? Spit it out.
Greg Rickabaugh, Fort Mill
Enough with the ‘privileged’ speech
In response to “Ticket-writing deputies, come back” (March 29 Forum):
Enough letters please about the “privileged” speeders of Cornelius. The Cornelius Police catch plenty of speeders, but Sheriff McFadden’s actions were never about catching speeders. Yes, there have been two fatal wrecks on Jetton Road this decade: one was speeding to evade arrest and the other was a teenager driving recklessly. We all know, though, that we have inattentively driven 10 miles over and deserve our tickets.
In Sheriff McFadden’s own words, his Cornelius speed trap was designed to demonstrate that the department is expanding its mission beyond traditional means and traditional areas of the county. His misjudgment and shortcoming was not coordinating with Cornelius police. Let’s move on.
Robert Edmonds, Cornelius
