Letters to the Editor Does Trump actually have a health plan in mind?

Let’s see the plan Trump if there is one

In response to “Trump defers push for health plan after GOP resists idea” (April 2):

Geoffrey A. Planer

Americans are divided on many things politically, but I believe that most can decide whether one health care plan is better than another, especially if both plans are laid out side by side for comparison. Moreover, I believe most folks will support the better plan regardless which party sponsors it. President Trump, you say your party has a better plan. Great! Put it out there then. Let people see it and judge for themselves. I don't want to sound too skeptical here, but it seems like the Republicans have been talking about their "better plan" for several years now. But we've still not seen it. So, President Trump, do you have a plan or is it just a promise to do something?

Geoffrey A. Planer, Gastonia

Don’t give the state this kind of power

In response to “‘Never again.’ NC lawmakers consider requiring that the Holocaust be taught in schools.” (April 2):

Perhaps we should think about the unintended consequences of the state requiring Holocaust teaching. This is very different from reading, writing and arithmetic. If the state can require something must be taught, does it not then have the power to decide what cannot be taught? Remember the 1925 “Scopes Monkey Trial” when the state of Tennessee outlawed the teaching of evolution in public schools? The teacher was found guilty and fined. Remember “no good deed goes unpunished.”

Jesse Craven, Charlotte

American history is being erased

In response to “‘That is not what happened.’ Native Americans criticize schools’ teaching of their history.” (March 30):

I argue that American history is swiftly being removed from the classroom as well. All over the country, statues are being removed and flags are banned so that we can, in effect, erase the parts of our country’s history that are painful. We have become so obsessed with political correctness that our own history is offensive. Leslie Locklear says her Native American history is being white-washed and teachers paint a happy-go-lucky picture, and the same is happening with American history. Let’s teach of heroes and of scoundrels. Let’s teach of unity and of segregation. We must know where we came from to ever get where we want to be.

Traci Cockerham, Charlotte

Get immigration reform underway

Both parties keep saying there needs to be immigration reform, but nothing is ever put into bill format. I suggest we start with the low-hanging fruit. If you are born to an illegal immigrant, you will not get automatic citizenship. Let’s stop chain migration. Also, everyone granted asylum must be vetted and to request asylum you must go to a port of entry or consulate. Just putting your foot on American soil does not allow you to seek asylum. Lastly, automatic deportation for those here less than three years and some way to handle those who have been here longer. Stop PC labeling and call them what they are: illegal immigrants.

John Pluckhahn, Charlotte

Human rights are being violated

In response to “Republicans assail ‘sanctuary sheriffs’ as immigration enforcement bill advances” (March 27):

As pointed out in the article, there are some areas of concern in the processes, laws and accountability in supporting detainment. But, in these cases, basic human rights are being violated. The impacts of ICE raids are seen on the faces of the youngest victims, the children. Children are living in fear and are unable to feel safe in their own homes or schools for fear that their family member may be taken away. This prevents access to a quality education. It’s unfortunate that we continue to allow politics to guide our decisions regarding humanity.

Denise King, Marshall

I feel sorry for Joe Biden right now

In response to “Biden faces new scrutiny from Dems over behavior with women” (March 31):

Although reports of sexual assault should be taken seriously, I think recent criticisms of Joe Biden are silly. If these kinds of ridiculous allegations continue, then women run the risk of being like the boy who cried wolf. I have experienced discrimination, of being made uncomfortable and of sexual innuendos at work and in social occasions. I think "rubbing noses" and a kiss on the head don't come close. Joe Biden is a friendly, affectionate person. He has been an advocate for women's issues. He isn't young and hip, but he is a well-educated man with experience and knowledge that effective presidents need. I hope criticism of Biden stops soon. It risks splitting the Democratic Party as well as demeaning women, and there are more important issues to deal with.