Letters to the Editor Stop campaigning and get to work on immigration laws

Congress, get to work on immigration

In response to “Trump has no interest in solving immigration issues” (April 5 Opinion):

Scott Martelle’s op-ed piece fails to mention that Congress makes the laws, not President Trump.

Congress’ failure to correct the existing immigration laws is a major part of the problem.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Democrats seem to have no interest in doing anything since they think the border turmoil hurts Trump’s re-election chances and they see this as a great Democrat voter-seeding program.

Something has to change or we will not recognize this country in the next decade. A good start would be a change in the immigration laws. Doing nothing means a big step toward “open borders.”

Congress, stop campaigning and get to work!!

Fred Dula, Charlotte

Address financial crisis at the border

Laurel Colton Picasa

Should a branch of our government become too powerful, we have a check system. So, why hasn’t Congress used its control of the “purse strings?”

The humanitarian crisis of last summer, plus the cost of a border wall, could now become a huge daily financial problem at border crossings.

Too many members of Congress are concerned about being re-elected instead of considering the latest financial crisis created by the president. Too many lives have already been seriously affected.

Furloughing 800,000 jobs should have been your wake-up call last December.

Laurel Colton, Matthews

Democrats must protect U.S. citizens

Most Democrats in Congress, including the ones with presidential aspirations, are showing in their rhetoric that they have more interest in protecting illegal immigrants than in protecting U.S. citizens.

They say the problem at the border is “manufactured,” which is totally wrong. Even President Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary, Jeh Johnson, says there is clearly a crisis at our borders.

These Democrats in Congress, who are a part of the problem and contribute no solutions, have to be removed from office by the voters in order to restore some sanity to our government.

Harmon James, Denver, NC

Tough talk does build character

In response to Our View “Stop tolerating abusive college coaches” (April 5 Opinion):

Here we go, let’s not hurt anyone’s feeling. Our precious children have been pampered all their lives by today’s parents and can’t take someone being stern with them.

The Observer editorial said it doesn’t build character, but I beg to differ. Anyone who has ever served in the military and went through boot camp can attest that it does.

Ed Sing, Charlotte

In defense of ‘Old White Men’

In response to Kathleen Parker “The war on Old White Men” (April 4 Opinion):

Mary Ellen Randall

Male middle-class baby boomers were not privileged. They were born into Great Depression families, sons of WWII veterans, and weaned on America’s patriotism.

Coming of age in the ’60s, they marched with their black brothers in civil rights freedom walks and into the foxholes of Vietnam.

They took pride in vocational trades or being the first in the family to earn a college degree – after putting themselves through school doing menial jobs in factories or on farms.

“Baby Boom” generation men fueled the economy in growth and prosperity, empowered women in the workplace, and gained economic self-sufficiency for themselves and their families.

There is no need for good men to apologize for being born.

Mary Ellen Randall, Matthews

Health care sticker shock at the ER

While we were out of town recently, my husband went to the emergency room at Brunswick County Hospital, a Novant facility. Since Novant had been his hospital of choice for many years, we knew we could trust this facility.

He paid a $300 co-pay at the time of the visit for a 15-minute procedure and was shocked to later get an unitemized bill for $1,232, whittled down by primary insurance and Medicare to $543.32.

He was finally told it was the balance of the $1,232 charge for walking through the door of this nonprofit facility.

What is wrong here? How can this be?

Eleanor Chesson, Charlotte

Rockers are perfect symbol for Charlotte

Doug Drew

I was so pleased to read about the rocking chair program for Charlotte. Brilliant!

When I am traveling and I tell somebody I am from Charlotte everybody says to me “I love the rocking chairs in your airport.”

A rocking chair evokes a sense of warm Southern hospitality, a perfect identity for our fantastic city.