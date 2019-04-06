Letters to the Editor NC taxpayer money shouldn’t help fund crisis pregnancy centers

NC can do better on abortion laws

In response to “Another NC overreach on abortion” (March 28 Editorial):

I have no doubt that the Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly will not give up on making abortion access even more difficult in our state.

Laura Reich

This year’s NCGA budget gives $1.3 million of our taxpayer money to “crisis pregnancy centers.” These CPC’s promote their ideology rather than facts and medical information. They are not regulated, nor do they have to adhere to privacy laws such as HIPPA.

Rather than providing women with unbiased medical information, CPCs push a narrow ideology with misinformation about abortion care and birth control. They are placed strategically near abortion clinics to confuse women.

I believe N.C. women deserve better.

Laura Reich, Matthews

Hasty conclusions on Trump collusion

Two years of study – the Mueller report – found that President Trump did not collude with Russia, but some in Congress intend to impeach him anyhow.

Apparently, several Forum writers agree with them.

Of the 18 lawyers working on Mueller’s team, 13 were known to be Democrats, one a Republican (Mueller), and the political affiliations of the others are unknown. If that group couldn’t find collusion, how can the casual observer?

William R. Tasker, Fort Mill

A pattern of Trump lies and denials

In response to “Pounding like Trump took must stop” (March 31 Forum):

There is not enough space in the Forum to detail all the questionable interactions Trump family members and associates had with Russians, but here are a few:

Don Jr. met with Russians in Trump Tower with the hope of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Paul Manafort shared internal polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik.

Jared Kushner met with Sergey Kislyak to discuss setting up a secret “back channel” with Russia.

Michael Flynn lied to the FBI about discussing Russian sanctions removal.

Donald Trump stood on a national stage and asked Russia to find Hillary’s missing emails.

The common theme here is a pattern of lying, denials and cover-ups. Witch hunt, indeed!

Barry Jordan, Charlotte

Celebrate Trump’s good economy

In response to “Fewer applying for jobless aid” (April 5):

Great news like the number of people seeking unemployment benefits at the lowest level in almost 50 years gets buried on page 11 on Friday with the obits.

Could you be a little more fair in your play of articles about this fantastic Trump economy?

George Ruth, Terrell

Release Mueller report; it’s imperative

For the health and well being of the democracy, I urge N.C. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to assure the Mueller report is released to the public.

Faith in our institutions can only be managed with complete transparency and honesty with the American people.

It is not my elected officials’ job to protect the president. It is not Attorney General William Barr’s job to protect the president.

Barr serves as the the leading law enforcement official for the country, not the president.

I urge Burr and Tillis to put aside their “party over country” mentality and do what they know in their heart to be right. It’s imperative.

Gordon Olson, Davidson

I see hypocrisy in call for Trump health plan

In response to “Let’s see the plan Trump if there is one” (April 4 Forum):

When Forum writers write in to the Observer saying we need to lay out President Trump’s plan for health care side-by-side with Obamacare to see how it compares, they are truly hypocrites.

In the famous words of Nancy Pelosi, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it...”

Good luck in 2020, Democrats. You will need it. MAGA!

Bill Stamey, Kings Mountain

NC, make history; approve the ERA

I recently discovered that the Equal Rights Amendment hasn’t been ratified since passing Congress in 1972.

Thirteen states haven’t yet ratified: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and Virginia.

Only one more state needs to ratify it for it to become law. Why not North Carolina?

Virginia recently blew the opportunity to become the 38th and final state. I’d like to think we’re better than Virginia.

My request to our legislature is to rise to the occasion and ratify the ERA.

This would show the U.S. electorate that we are a forward-looking state where everyone, regardless of gender, race or religion is welcome.