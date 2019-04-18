Letters to the Editor Seems no matter what Franklin did, he would’ve been shot

Franklin never really stood a chance

In response to “Residents at 2 meetings criticize CMPD over police shooting video” (April 18):

Danquirs Franklin had no chance. Had he not offered to surrender his weapon as instructed he presumably would have been shot, but it appears he did try to surrender his weapon and was shot anyway.

The police have a difficult job at times. That job requires a certain character. Possibly, the officer in this case is not suited. She was a little trigger-happy, in my opinion, and that resulted in a death.

Norman Jameson, Charlotte

Franklin should have heeded commands

In watching the video, full-sized with very slow advancing segments, it clearly shows Danquirs Franklin pulling the gun from his pocket with his right fingers on the barrel.

Joel Safran

Had he dropped the gun to the ground, he would not have been shot.

However, Franklin appears to me to reach for the handle with his left hand, which presented the escalating “threatening danger” that caused the officer to shoot.

Franklin could have just dropped the gun to the ground, but he didn’t. Because of that some in the community choose to make him a victim, which he is not.

Had he dropped the gun, he would be alive.

Joel Safran, Charlotte

Yes, teach about all types of genocide

In response to “NC lawmakers pass bill requiring schools to teach the Holocaust” (April 17):

The Republicans are taking up valuable time to pass a law requiring schools to “teach the Holocaust.”

Aside from the fact that we have urgent issues such as passing Medicaid coverage, addressing some measure of gun control, and trying to solve various environmental and infrastructure concerns, passing a law as to what to teach seems like micromanaging school curriculum at best.

While they’re at it, how about a law to teach about the Rwandan genocide, Bosnian genocide and Cambodian genocide, to name a few. And let’s not forget our own Native American genocide.

Martha Ann DeShazo, Southern Pines

A more equitable way to tax cars

The N.C. legislature wants to invest in infrastructure. Good. Failing to stay ahead of declining tax revenue led to toll roads.

Katie Oates

But hybrid and electric cars are a tiny proportion of N.C. vehicles, so raising taxes on those vehicles won’t solve anything.

Taxing all vehicles for miles traveled would be a much more effective, equitable and forward-thinking strategy.

The legislature could start by taxing miles that vehicles travel between annual inspections.

“Step up and pay your fair share” is what was said to our I-77 commuting neighbors upset about toll roads, right? Or is this law about something else?

Katie Oates, Charlotte

Don’t give prisoners the right to vote

In response to “There’s no good reason prisoners shouldn’t vote,” (April 16 Opinion):

If these convicted and imprisoned individuals had the capacity to reason just like everyone else, as op-ed writer Jamelle Bouie suggests, their reasoning powers did not work out so well, as evidenced by the decision that landed them in jail.

These inmates committed a crime and lost their freedom. Along with that freedom is the right to vote.

When released back into society, you regain your freedom along with your ballot.

Stephen Rubin, Charlotte

NC lawmakers must do more for teachers

In response to “NC teachers are getting the message” (April 18 Opinion):

Bill Anderson

As a former teacher and principal, I know teachers make or break the success of a school.

It is true that our legislators have recently given some raises, to some teachers, but do not be fooled.

Since 2011 the Republican-dominated legislature has been much more likely to offer generous financial support to charter schools and small, unregulated religious affiliated schools with your taxpayer dollars than to support public school teachers.

To make the teaching profession once again attractive to our best and brightest students, the 2019-21 budget must make significant commitments to our teachers, via salary increases, advanced degree pay, and reinstating the Teaching Fellows program.

Education is the best return on investment for the future of our state. It cannot be done on the cheap.

Bill Anderson, Charlotte

An issue greater than repairing Notre Dame

Yes, the burning of Notre Dame Cathedral was horrific. Yes, it must be rebuilt.

However, another, possibly tougher task, lies ahead of the Catholic Church. It must rebuild the trust and prestige that have been heavily eroded by their continuing inability to handle a long-festering problem – pedophile priests and their multitude of victims.