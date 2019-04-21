Letters to the Editor What must black men do to keep from getting shot by police in America?

Marjorie Parker

What should African-American men do to keep from being killed by police in America?

The latest victim was squatted by the side of his car. I can see why he would be afraid to reach anywhere on his body to get the gun because that also could have been misconstrued as a threat.

After 40 seconds and 15 commands, it appears to me that he began to comply and was killed.

I suggest that when an episode between African-American men and police escalates that African-American men lie face down on the ground. I know this is demeaning, but it may save your life until police departments work on this fear of African-American men.

I thank CMPD for protecting the public

Bill Hite

Why is it when someone is shot by the police and dies it is always the officer’s fault? Or it seems that way in Charlotte, anyway.

Why don’t we place the blame where it belongs. I don’t care what color my skin is, if I walk into a fast-food restaurant with a gun and threaten people, my odds of being killed by the police go up.

If police arrive and tell me numerous times to drop the gun and I don’t comply, my odds go way up.

I want to thank the CMPD officers in this case for protecting the public.

Let’s look at the flip side of the outcome. The headline could have been “Local man kills 5 at fast-food restaurant.”

Bill Hite, Indian Land

Glad to see proposed blue light bill go

Patrick Hopkins

In response to “No blue lights for Congress on NC roads” (April 18):

I was disappointed to learn of a bill that would have allowed members of Congress to drive with blue lights flashing in North Carolina for “safety and security.”

This struck me as a self-important measure submitted by an elected official who seemed to want to set lawmakers apart from the populace they represent.

What citizen’s safety and security in this state is not every bit as important as a congressman’s?

This was about privilege. Thankfully, common sense prevailed and the bill was dropped.

Patrick Hopkins, Charlotte

Omar’s comment was a slap in the face

In response to “Not surprised at Twitter attack” (April 18 Forum):

Do you remember where you were on 9/11? Do you understand the outrage that Americans should feel over someone referring to that day as “some people did something”?

This has nothing to do with partisanship or Donald Trump. We were attacked, simply for being American. To downplay this is nothing more than a slap in the face.

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s remarks are an attempt to minimize an attack on our country. Plain and simple.

Her comments, not the video of the atrocities of that day, are what incite contempt against her. And believe me, I will remember this on Election Day in 2020.

Teresa Bradley, Rock Hill

Not all history is glorious; teach it all

In response to “NC lawmakers pass bill requiring schools to teach the Holocaust” (April 17):

Human history has no shortage of carnage towards people just for being who and what they are.

Teach our children about the Egyptians enslaving the Hebrews, the Spanish Inquisition and the Crusades, the plight of Africans reduced to sub-humans and Native Americans stripped of everything and demonized for it – and the Holocaust.

Children need to know human history is not all glorious, it has also been shaped by hate and genocide.

We must stop this cycle now. Teach our children well!

Regina Eger, Mooresville

Break up pattern of housing segregation

In response to “Charlotte leaders consider how to undo ‘legacy’ of housing segregation” (April 14):

Sue Friday

Breaking up Charlotte’s pattern of housing segregation has been a stated goal for decades.

A current barrier, other than the “property values” mantra, is the failure to realize that the goal of diversification can also be met through the current negative “gentrification.”

Surely there is a way to make housing patterns work both ways without causing a massive loss of affordable housing.

To say minorities prefer to live among each other has always been a way of perpetuating segregation.

And upper income NIMBYs must accept that low income and low class are two different categories.