Letters to the Editor Franklin Graham needs to leave the dark ages behind

In response to “The gloriously growing irrelevance of Franklin Graham” (April 25):

Just when you thought it was safe to live in the age of today, Franklin Graham rears his ugly head to denounce Pete Buttigieg for "flaunting" his homosexuality and not atoning to his standards.

Mr. Graham, you are not the cure for what you perceive to be what ails America but rather the cause with your harassment of anyone who does not agree with your political, prejudiced and archaic belief systems. You and your followers prefer to wallow around in the dark ages rather than embrace the new and enlightened world.

You should spend more time praying for your own atonement and less time preying on others.

Larry Vogt, Mooresville

Let’s teach how to follow authority

In response to “Video shows Black lives aren't valued” (April 26 Forum):

Larry Singer

Once again, a cop bears the blame for an individual's failure to heed a command to drop his weapon. In this case, dozens of commands. Such attention seems to only occur when the cop is white and the person shot is black.

As usual, there are demonstrations, accusations of racism and demands for escalation training for cops but no mention of a need for pro-activity in the community for parents, preachers or community leaders to teach respect and common sense.

Larry Singer, Cornelius

Online schooling for pre-K? No thanks

As the Executive Director of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County, I was disappointed to read recently about the State House Education Committee’s approval of legislation to begin an online preschool pilot involving four-year-old children.

Decades of research show that the greatest gains made by children in pre-K occur where teacher interactions with children promote critical thinking skills as well as concept knowledge through warm and responsive relationships. Traditional pre-K programs also monitor vision, hearing, speech, physical development and help identify children who could benefit from early intervention services in areas where there may be a delay.

Fortunately we have a solution right in front of us. We can fully fund pre-K so that all four-year-old children can attend.

Nancy Hughes, Charlotte

Why punish those helping the earth?

In response to “If your car or truck uses electricity, NC legislators want you to pay more” (April 26):

As a plug-in hybrid owner, I'm willing to pay the current $130 a year fee to offset lost tax revenue on gas. However, charging over $200 is a penalty not only to me, but a disincentive for future car owners to purchase cleaner-running vehicles. While other states offer incentives to electric vehicles and their owners in order to have cleaner air, our legislators seem to intend the opposite. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, “poor air quality increases respiratory ailments like asthma and bronchitis, heightens the risk of life-threatening conditions like cancer and burdens our health care system with substantial medical costs.” Car exhaust itself has been known to cause about “30,000 premature deaths each year.” I sincerely hope that our legislators think their citizens’ health is as important as lost road tax revenue.

Marjorie Hall, Stanley

Questioning reasons for seeking asylum

In response to “"What I saw in four days at the border” (April 28):

Beth Thompson saw people "fleeing chaos and violence." Does any of this violence meet the UN's standards of seeking asylum? Are they being persecuted for their religion? Their culture? Probably not. Living in a country where chaos reigns is not one of the reasons to seek asylum.

Robert R. Cuminale, Charlotte

Stop the rise of anti-Semitism

In response to “FBI got tips about threat minutes before synagogue shooting” (April 29):

We are heartbroken and pained by the horrific attack that took place at the Chabad synagogue in Poway, CA. This is an attack on all of us and we pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. We live in a time when Jews in the U.S. are experiencing a rise in anti-Semitic acts to a level that cannot be ignored. This attack, timed on Shabbat, a day when Jews gather to pray in unity, demonstrates that enough is not being done to stop the dangerous downward spiral of anti-Semitism in the world. We need to be vigilant in eliminating extreme rhetoric from programming, from our writing and from our discourse. Unfortunately, hateful words do have consequences. Our task at hand is to change the current climate of intolerance to one of peace, harmony and unity. Let us pray God sends healing to the Chabad community of Poway.