Letters to the Editor Stop making these shooters into celebrities

Let’s not feed shooters’ egos

In response to “2 killed in UNC Charlotte shooting, 4 others injured. Suspect in custody, police say” (April 30):

We may not be able to agree on how to prevent mass shooters from acquiring weapons, but we should be able to deny them the publicity they crave. We should adopt the model of refusing to show the shooters’ faces or even repeating their names.

I was distressed last night and today to see the video of the UNC Charlotte shooter, smiling as he was led away, shown repeatedly on the news. For many of these individuals, this notoriety is why they do what they do, and we continue to feed this need. It should stop.

Donald Nelson, Charlotte

How many lives are worth it, America?

Time caught up with the Charlotte community with the mass shooting at UNC Charlotte. The question for politicians is how many lives are gun rights worth? Do these slaughters, no matter how big or how minor, not move legislators for stricter gun laws? How many lives have been saved by the Second Amendment? If any, it is far fewer than those lost due to lax gun laws.

Vote NRA supporters out in 2020 so that we may elect folks who will enact laws to restrict access to guns. There are those who will harp on the same old tune of “if you restrict guns then only criminals will have guns.” Proper legislation will prevent that.

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte

Can America be trusted with guns?

As I sit listening to news reports of an active shooter at UNC Charlotte, still thinking about the shooter at the Jewish synagogue, I wonder if maybe there was a time when U.S. citizens could be trusted with their Second Amendment rights. Even the avid gun enthusiast must be frustrated that so many incidents occur these days that illustrate how our national psychosis and laws have not lived up to the merit of this amendment.

At least some angry, mentally ill and emotionally scarred people can’t handle the responsibility that our country has given its citizens to own firearms. Is it their fault? Or is the fault of those who still are capable of making sane decisions as to who might be entrusted with a deadly weapon?

Owning and use of a gun truly is a vitally important responsibility and not simply a right.

B.J. Butler, Cornelius

Treat police better to lower crime

In response to “‘No rhyme or reason.’ CMPD can’t explain record pace of homicides.” (April 29):

Don Reid

The dramatic increase in Charlotte homicides should come as no surprise to anyone paying attention. Like other cities with the same problem, I think the common denominator is an environment where the police are neither appreciated nor supported by the media, the city leaders and particularly, the elected officials. Crime prevention is the key to low crime, but why should police officers pursue crime prevention, risking their lives and livelihoods, when members of their own city council vocally and actively condemn them and their work?

Add to this the fact that funding for police receives a lower priority than funding for sports/business, and you create the Charlotte of today including low pay for police, difficulty in recruitment and high rates of crime/homicides.

Don Reid, Charlotte

Don’t take the Bible out of context

In response to “Graham was just stating God’s word” (May 1 Forum):

One can prove just about anything by taking passages from the Bible out of context. If one quotes the Bible to prove homosexuality is immoral , then one should also adhere to a few other verses that say it’s sinful to pierce one’s body and sinful to wear clothes made of two kinds of material. So, put away all the polyester, pierced ears and tattoos, I guess!

The only Bible quotes that overcome these strange or negative ideas might be “love thy neighbor as yourself” and “we are all created equal in God’s image.”

Lucy Grasty, Charlotte

The hypocrisy of Franklin Graham

I totally respect that different individuals can interpret scripture differently. If that weren’t the case, we would have one Christian Church, one sect of Islam, etc. What I find both amusing and hypocritical, though, is that so many, including Forum writer David Howell, defend Franklin Graham, who advocates for Donald Trump but harangues a good, honest man just because he’s gay.

Franklin Graham is one of the biggest hypocrites I’ve ever witnessed. Surely, if homosexuality is a sin, then so is adultery, divorce, fornication and lying. Jesus actually spoke to these sins. Why doesn’t Graham denounce Trump’s sins? Why does Graham give President Trump a pass when he is the antithesis of what Christ calls us to be? Think about it.