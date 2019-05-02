Letters to the Editor I’m sad, embarrassed that we Americans tolerate such gun violence

Gun violence. Are we a sick culture?

Tuesday, students were murdered at UNCC.

In 2017, 14,542 Americans were murdered with guns.

We are now spending millions a year having armed guards in our schools to protect our children from gunmen.

Recently, our president addressed the NRA, whose prime mission as an organization is to resist any and all laws restricting the availability of guns.

America already has more guns and has more gun violence than any other developed nation in the world.

Who else views the above facts with great sadness and is embarrassed that we American citizens tolerate such conditions?

Why? Why? Are we just a sick culture?

Robert Culbertson, Charlotte

It’s about more than gun ownership

Kenneth Kyzer

Regarding “Only the responsible should have bullets,” (May 1 Forum): Very interesting concept.

Since far more people are injured and killed by drivers each year than by guns, perhaps only the proven responsible should be allowed to drive since clearly the possession of a driver’s license does not prove a bearer is responsible.

Perhaps we should very severely punish gun crime and look into why our society produces these maniacs. The vast majority of legal gun owners never commit such crimes.

Kenneth Kyzer, Charlotte

NC senators, support background checks

Jessica Swiger

I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to listen to the American people and support universal background checks.

To keep our country safe we need background checks for every gun sale.

We, the people of North Carolina, deserve to know how our elected officials stand on this important issue.

Jessica Swiger, Matthews

Barr has lost all credibility, must go

In response to “Senators grill Barr over his differences with Mueller” (May 2):

Attorney General William Barr must go. He has lost all credibility and shamed the office.

Barr received a letter from Bob Mueller complaining about how he had mischaracterized the Office of Special Counsel’s real findings. Barr framed Mueller’s letter as “snitty” rather than address concerns about an attorney general repeatedly misleading the public.

Barr misled the public in his four-page summary, in his testimony this week, and at his confirmation hearing when he feigned impartiality.

Enough! The American people deserve truth via a Congressional subpoena of Barr and testimony from Mueller.

Chip Potts, Mooresville

A lost opportunity at the Barr hearing

James Ragaini

I was disappointed with the various lines of questioning during the attorney general’s hearing.

Many of the questions regarding the Mueller report centered on whether the president should have been criminally charged with obstruction.

However, questioners missed an opportunity to press Barr on the parts of the report that he concluded did not exonerate the president.

Remember, both Mueller and Barr agree there is evidence that does not exonerate the president. That evidence should have been identified and would surely speak to the need for critical examination by Congress with regard to the president’s faithful execution of his oath of office.

Irrespective of Barr’s decision not to indict, Congress must continue to fully evaluate the evidence and faithfully exercise its oversight responsibility.

Jim Ragaini, Charlotte

Dems need to rein it in and unify for 2020

Democrats must hasten to back a winning nominee and unify. This means one with wide appeal. Boutique candidates for niche blocs won’t cut it, not in 2020.

Independents, third party-ers, sweeping change visionaries: Rein in your special insights and grievances.

None of these candidates will bring the kingdom of heaven or the Church Triumphant. A Trump Triumphant will show you what grief is.

To paraphrase Milton Friedman, we are all yellow-dog Democrats now – or had better be.

Steve Craig, Charlotte

NC legislature’s hammer is costly

The N.C. General Assembly is at work making laws. Problem is that while they’re good at making laws, they don’t seem to be good at making good laws.

How often have we paid our legislators to pass laws only to pay even more when those laws were challenged?

Some of our representatives didn’t take kindly to educators taking time May 1 to share their concerns and frustrations in person. So our legislators are considering a law to prohibit teachers from expressing their feelings. How legislative of them.

Brings to mind the “law of the hammer” – “If your only tool is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.” Based on recent history, we can expect to spend many taxpayer dollars defending the hammering of this nail.