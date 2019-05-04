Letters to the Editor Mass shootings stem partly from a proliferation of violence

A generation bent on avenging slights

Forum writer Robert Culbertson asks, “Are we just a sick culture?” (“Gun violence. Are we a sick culture?” May 3 Forum)

I think the answer is a resounding YES.

Gun ownership has always been widespread in this country. This includes semi-automatic weapons, which have been around for over 100 years.

Mass shootings began about 20 or so years ago.

So, what has changed?

Liberals will roll their eyes, but the unrelenting glorification of violence in movies, video games and even music cannot be discounted.

We are raising generations in which too many are unfamiliar with “turn the other cheek.” Instead, they are bombarded with the message “avenge any slight.”

Mike Quinn, Hickory

Tell lawmakers that you’ve had enough

Yes, what happened at UNC Charlotte is a tragedy. No one should ever have to experience what those people did.

It is also a tragedy that this is the norm in America now.

The media spends all of the time covering the victims, families, ceremonies, etc., but what about the fact that none of our N.C. representatives have stepped up to campaign against guns.

They should be on the front page and on every TV show saying “enough,” but unfortunately they are too busy taking money from the NRA.

New Zealand suffered a gun tragedy and days later the prime minister announced a nationwide ban on assault weapons.

Everyone should be writing their government representatives to say “enough is enough” and ask them: “Why haven’t you stood up to this tragedy or to any other?”

Sandy Meggitt, Charlotte

Here’s a way to honor Riley Howell

The writer is a UNC Chapel Hill grad, 1962.

David Rubenstein

It would be great if UNC Charlotte named a building, student area, or a student gathering area of the campus after the hero Riley Howell as soon as possible.

He and his actions should always be a permanent example to current and future students.

David Rubenstein, New Orleans

Media shouldn’t use shooter’s name

Tuesday night the UNCC shooter got what he wanted, notoriety.

Our news outlets will splash his picture and name until he goes to prison, feeding the shooter’s narcissistic nature.

We, and our news agencies, should turn sensationalism on its head by referring suspects and shooters as Suspect No. 1, 2, and so on. When suspect No. 1 is sentenced or acquitted, then release his/her name and picture.

Emory Smith, Charlotte

Dems must accept facts and move on

I wonder when the Democrats are going to accept the fact that the American people elected Donald Trump because they were sick of the career freeloaders destroying what was left of our country. It’s time to give up with all of the investigations of the president and start doing the job the people elected their sorry tails to do.

Cliff Passons, Charlotte

The presidency isn’t a reality TV show

President Trump revealed how he views the inquiry into his administration’s activities. He applauded William Barr’s performance at the Senate hearing, suggesting he saw it to be akin to an “Apprentice” episode. Sadly this is not reality TV – it is reality.

Dan Rothberg, Fort Mill

Read the Mueller report for yourself

Dianne Mason JAWiley

After reading all 448 pages of the redacted Mueller Report, it's obvious to me that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and President Trump obstructed justice.

Don't take my word for it and don't accept what the media or the attorney general say about it. Read it for yourself.

We should all be concerned by the Attorney General’s beliefs that because there was no crime, there was no obstruction of justice and that a president has the right to end an investigation.

By that standard, we would never hold a president accountable for any of his actions, no matter how heinous or treasonous.

Those are frightening, undemocratic ideas. I pray Congress provides the much needed oversight of this administration.

Dianne Mason, Matthews

Don’t let beliefs become weapons

Sandra Johnson

In response to “Don’t take the Bible out of context” and “The hypocrisy of Franklin Graham,” (May 2 Forum):

Having been raised attending church, I bounced around for decades before landing somewhere that respected my ability to use the gift of reasoning we all have; our brains.

My beliefs: I should love and respect my creator, as well as what is created.

I reason that the Bible and other holy books were actually written by people; human beings.

Too many beliefs can become weapons.