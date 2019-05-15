Letters to the Editor Step into a black person’s shoes when it comes to law enforcement

As a white woman, I understand

In response to “Cartoon sends the wrong message” (May 13 Forum):

I agree with Forum writer Paul Lovett's comments about the extremely difficult and dangerous job that our police officers have. They certainly have my support and great respect for the job they do for us. However, there is more than one way to read said editorial cartoon.

As a white woman, I saw the cartoon as correct from the perspective of a woman (or a man for that matter) behind the wheel of a car being stopped by police. It’s true that a white person typically thinks "I hope he let's me off with a warning" and true, based on unfortunate history, a black person would be thinking "I hope I get out of this alive."

We all need to learn to put ourselves in the other person's shoes and see things from their perspective based on their own history and experience.

Gail Weinstein Halverson, Charlotte

Their child won’t have a normal life

In response to “Liam’s Story” (May 10):

The story of Cypress is the most pathetic story I have ever read. Those parents are denying that child gender identity. Obviously, the baby is a girl, and they are calling her “them”? This whole situation is just bizarre.

“Liam” is posing as a man, but men do not have cervical exams, get pregnant and give birth. If they wanted to live as a homosexual couple, that is one thing, but at least Liam should have practiced birth control. That little child has little to no chance at having any kind of a normal life and that is really heartbreaking.

Diana Price, Charlotte

Why wasn’t it a UNCC shooting story?

Augie Beasley

At the risk of sounding insensitive, I would much prefer having a five-part series on the backgrounds and struggles of the shooting victims at UNC Charlotte instead of the series on Liam's story. Yes, at first it was interesting, but it quickly became overly long and I stopped reading it.

I wish The Observer had written a series on the two students who were killed and the others who were wounded. The struggles of the wounded to get past their nightmare will be with them the rest of their lives. They should be recognized and honored, not relegated to page 7A in the paper while Liam's story is on the front.

Augie Beasley, Charlotte

Gun dealers aren’t the problem

In response to “Reasonable ways to stem gun violence” (May 13 Forum):

Maybe writers should do some research before they spout “Mom's Demand Actions” drivel. The "gun show" loophole is a myth. As a licensed firearms dealer and a firearms manufacturer who attends gun shows, I can tell you from experience that if licensed dealers get caught selling firearms without performing a background check, they risk a federal prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine. It doesn't happen.

Do people buy and sell firearms to their friends, family and neighbors? Yes. It's called a private sale. Last time I looked, it's perfectly legal. You want to stop the violence? Put the people who violate the law in prison!

Michael Crump, Charlotte

I’m willing to restrict my gun rights

As a long-time gun owner, I am willing to live with common sense laws on gun ownership in today’s society to make us all safer. It is not necessary or desirable to ban guns for protection or sporting use, but there have to be realistic laws to control their ownership. Those who break those laws should face severe consequences. Let’s start with universal background checks and permitting for all handguns in all states to avoid cross-state transfer. Responsible owners are not afraid to be checked. Let’s restrict magazine/clip capacity on all long guns to seven or eight rounds. Long guns are harder to conceal than handguns and as a result should be less regulated. Will this solve all gun murders? No, but with perseverance it will take some of the millions of guns off the streets and more importantly, away from those who shouldn’t have them.

Larry Dwyer, Huntersville

Charlotte streetcars were a mistake

In response to “Charlotte’s streetcar service will stop running for 18 months. Here’s when and why.” (May 14):

The update on the streetcar project should remind all Charlotte taxpayers what a financial boondoggle it is. In response to low ridership, the city made riding the line free. Still not enough riders? We need new streetcars. Oh, the new streetcars will require the line to be rebuilt and shut down for 18 months. And we need to add 2.5 miles to the line costing us $150 million. Future operating costs are estimated at $10 million per year which, as it now appears, will be paid mainly by Charlotte taxpayers. The voters were never told this. Shut this project down now!