Letters to the Editor We can trust women to make their own choices

NCGA must let women decide

Historic legal battles in the last 100 years were fought and won in the advancement of women’s rights.

The Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, sexual harassment laws, divorce and child support laws, and even voting rights are among changes in civil law that legally protected women from discriminatory attitudes.

Women possess the wisdom to make choices. Who to consult in making these choices is also a woman’s right and prerogative.

Pro-choice is just that – that a woman is trusted to make the right decisions for herself based on her beliefs and values regarding all aspects of her life.

I certainly hope our General Assembly will trust women to make their own decisions regarding the legal preservation of reproductive rights.

Elizabeth Davis Snow, Wilmington

Let’s understand the shooters better

In response to “Why wasn’t it a UNCC shooting story?” (May 16 Forum)

Forum writer Augie Beasley said he would rather read about the victims of the recent shooting at UNC Charlotte. I would much rather prefer a series on the backgrounds of people who have committed these mass shooting crimes.

After all, if we don’t understand what leads to such horrible behavior, how can we hope to prevent it?

Steve Wise, Charlotte

Was the little bit of fame worth it?

Our children have been taught to run, hide or fight. Now, two promising young men have lost their lives trying to be heroes with these shootings.

We don’t want our children to be heroes. We want them to become adults and make a change in this violent world we’re leaving them.

So, instead of only focusing on the children who give their lives, focus on the shooters whose lives have ended because of the five minutes of fame they sought. Was it worth their fame to be locked up for the rest of their lives? What has it done to their families who have also lost a child?

Maybe if we show the darker side of their decisions, it will make a difference to other boys contemplating “getting even” with others.

Carole Davis, Midland

Hope the candidates talk real issues

In response to “Bishop takes 9th District battle to McCready’s door” (May 16):

I understand Dan McCready is a Marine veteran and business owner, while Dan Bishop, a lawyer and career politician, did not serve in the military.

Two big issues for the 9th District are: Under what circumstances should we send our troops into another Middle East war, and should we escalate trade conflict with China that will seriously damage our farm economy?

I hope Bishop and McCready will avoid the childish mockery and discuss what each will bring to the table on those questions if they are elected.

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Put an end to gerrymandering

In response to “Republican Dan Bishop wins NC District 9 GOP primary to face Democrat Dan McCready” (May 14):

Harry Taylor

My state senator, Dan Bishop, won a 10-candidate primary election last week for U.S. House of Representatives.

In an even race, Bishop got nearly 48 percent of the vote. Congratulations are in order. Yet this race feels troubling. Less than 10 percent of District 9’s eligible voters (registered Republican and unaffiliated) cast a ballot. An abysmal turnout by any measure.

Like Bishop’s elections for both N.C. House and Senate, Congressional District 9 feels rigged via gerrymandering to return a win for his party. Good work if you can get it, but does anyone else find this as troubling as I do?

Is this sleight-of-hand what our Founding Fathers intended when giving birth to our democracy? Gerrymandering needs to end! Now!

Harry Taylor, Charlotte

Airport terminal so hot it feels like hell

In response to “Will temperatures reach 100 degrees in Charlotte next week?” (May 18):

The “E” terminal in the Charlotte International Airport is an absolute disgrace.

In certain sections of the terminal, they board multiple flights from the same door and do not use jetways. Because of this, the outside temperature and humidity get into the airport and make it extremely uncomfortable in an area that is overcrowded with passengers on a good weather, no-cancellation day.

To refer to the E terminal as the seventh circle of hell is the first thought that comes to mind while sweating and standing for hours in an airport where you can’t find a seat due to overcrowding.

This is all before you get onto a tiny airplane. The fact we have to pay for this is sadistic.