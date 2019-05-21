Letters to the Editor New abortion laws must have exceptions

Allow abortions under conditions

Sheila W. Evans

I completely agree that our horrific late-term abortion laws need to be changed to a six-week heartbeat law. However, I also completely disagree with the law not allowing abortion in the cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in dire circumstances.

Every set rule must have its exceptions. Being raped, whether by a stranger or by a known person, changes a woman’s life forever. A resultant pregnancy that you cannot do something about is simply piling on the hurt to the woman.

Sheila W. Evans, Charlotte

Men have no right to abortion law

Why has it not become clear to everyone that there is a direct connection between universal health care, mandated maternal leave, employer provided nursery/daycare and abortion? The stereotypical abortion seeker is not some unmarried teenager. Middle class working mothers confronted with the medical costs of natal care and lost wages see abortion as a solution. If the United States would climb up to the standards of most industrialized nations, the decision to birth or abort would be made by the woman and those whose opinions she respects. A bunch of male politicians looking for votes have no right deciding the issue.

David Loughran, Indian Trail

When will Trump ever stop?

On May 17, President Trump tweeted again that his 2016 campaign was spied on and “this was TREASON.” The president also tweeted the FBI investigation was treason. The former FBI Director, Jim Comey, felt compelled to respond saying simply “A Russian once said a lie told often enough becomes the truth” and that shouldn’t happen in America. How many times have we heard President Trump say the investigation was a hoax and a witch hunt? How many times have we heard the president say the Mueller report totally exonerated him of collusion and of obstruction of justice? Sadly, some Americans are not questioning these statements but choose to believe these repeated claims to be the truth.

James Henderson, Charlotte

Christians would love and honor everyone

In response to “Using the Bible as cover for bigotry” (May 20 Forum):

Forum writer Dot Mixler and her comments on the use of the Bible in government show how these Christians are not authentic Christians. If they were, they would honor the number one and most important commandment – to put God first and love thy neighbor as thyself. That means everyone! The inauthentic Christians are all about themselves. They do not honor God by loving all His children as He does. I loved her “new slogan” for the GOP. “It’s okay to prey as long as you pray.” Their brand of Christianity is a sham.

Elizabeth Will, Shelby

What about innocent until proven guilty?

In response to “He was wrongly jailed and charged with a Charlotte woman’s death. Now he’s free again.” (May 17):

The article states that Tomka McDowell was fortunate that the Public Defender’s Office was able to provide video evidence confirming his alibi. Why should Mr. McDowell feel fortunate? Since when does a police chief or district attorney approve incarceration of any suspect based on uncorroborated testimony, no circumstantial evidence, no physical evidence, no motive – and who has an alibi? Mr. McDowell’s life was upended. He was humiliated, lost his freedom for over a month, had his reputation trashed and his property damaged. Is this what passes for acceptable police work in Charlotte?

Oscar Tillman, Charlotte

Respect the limit of human endurance

In response to “Decision fatigue: Don’t visit your doctor in the afternoon” (May 19 Opinion):

In college, I went to bed late at night leaving another person assembling some power cables. The next morning, I looked at his work and remade all of his cables. A few years later, a coworker cut the tip off a finger working late and alone to complete a project. From that time on, I didn’t allow work past one’s productivity level, regardless of the deadlines. Whether it’s a surgeon or a trade person, we need to respect the limit of human endurance both physical and mental.

William C. Barnes, Charlotte

How about a robocall tax?

In response to “Help coming on blocking more spam robocalls” (May 16):

In one day we received 10 robocalls. How do we get out of this mess? Perhaps we need a tax of a few cents per phone call, every phone call. I would not mind paying something like three cents if it eliminated robocalls. At five billion robocalls a month, the government would collect $1.8 billion per year from the robocallers and about $43 from me. Anything to get these calls to finally stop.