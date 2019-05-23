Letters to the Editor A strong ‘no’ to Patrick Cannon’s politcal rebirth

No keys to the city coffers for Cannon

In response to Our View “A second chance to Patrick Cannon?” (May 23 Editorial):

Curt Peters

As a minority, I want nothing but the best for former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon.

But as a Charlottean, I am adamantly opposed to Cannon having anything to do with the fiscal dealings of the city.

I would ask those who are suggesting that he seek the keys to the city’s coffers whether they feel comfortable with Cannon being left alone with their handbags and/or wallets.

Should they still insist on Cannon’s political rebirth, ask them if they would be willing to re-elect Trump.

Case closed!

Curt Peters, Charlotte

Let the flag proudly wave at Gander RV

In response to “NC city sues to take down massive US flag – and fines company $50 a day for flying it,” (May 22):

This article about Statesville imposing a $50-per-day fine since last October upon Gander RV was quite a shock.

Gander is displaying our American flag in a 3,200-square-foot size, which is too large for the city’s likes.

This city is actually going after a company for displaying our flag?

Thank God I don’t live in Statesville. If I were a member of the community, I would certainly question those in government who are enforcing this ridiculous rule.

We are all Americans and live in the greatest country in the world – be proud and display our flag.

Sandi Ludwa, Rock Hill

It’s a cheap publicity stunt by Gander

Gander Outdoors/Camping World is engaged in a cheap publicity stunt.

They have the funds to have their flag made to the legal limit, but chose to use our flag to stir up trouble/business for self-serving reasons.

Patriotic? I don’t think so.

This shenanigans is much more disrespectful to the flag than anyone kneeling to protest during the national anthem.

Robbie Hicks, Morganton

Investigations into Trump should go on

John Bowling

President Donald Trump says he will not negotiate with Democrats until all the investigations are completed because “you can’t investigate and legislate at the same time, it just doesn’t work that way.”

But Trump is the one who has stopped legislative action by not allowing Attorney General William Barr, former White House attorney Don McGhan, and potentially others from appearing before House committees.

Why not let them testify?

If there’s nothing there, then Congress and the White House can move on to the many important issues facing Americans.

John Bowling, Charlotte

I’ll miss Larson’s Observer columns

In response to Keith Larson “It’s time to move on” (May 22 Opinion):

Don Fowler

Keith Larson was a talent that WBT was fortunate to have. He made a lot of sense, was very articulate, and always told it like it is.

Keith is a rare treasure to this area. I wish him well.

Don Fowler, Charlotte

Thank the Lord for Franklin Graham

In response to “Franklin Graham bashes PBS cartoon after character’s same-sex marriage” (May 19):

Thank the Lord for Franklin Graham for speaking out on the PBS cartoon after a character’s same-sex marriage.

This leads me to one question: Where are the rest of the pastors on this issue and others like it?

My guess is they don’t have the guts for it.

Ted Hayes, Hickory

The passing of a beloved little sign

Rachel Simmons

Thank you, and goodbye, to the businesses that made up the North Tryon Shopping Center.

Any North Tryon regular knew of the little sign across from the Amtrak station.

For over a decade it stood stalwart, dispensing proverbs and words of advice. It was a breath of fresh air.

The final message – “Do what you can with what you have” – remained for a month. Then came news the shopping center would close.

Now, the businesses are empty, the grass overgrown, the sign’s final message scrambled.

Perhaps, like the rest of Charlotte’s history and black history, the little sign will be annihilated.

Thank you, nonetheless, to those who sought to enrich that stretch all these years. We would all do well to “do what we can with what we have.”