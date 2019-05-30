Letters to the Editor Mueller has left the country in ‘Mueller report purgatory’

Clear to me that Mueller is pouting

In response to “Mueller refuses to clear Trump of obstruction” (May 30) and related articles:

Robert Mueller wants so badly for President Trump to be guilty.

He spent over two years and ridiculous amounts of taxpayer dollars only to conclude there is not sufficient evidence Trump engaged in collision with Russia.

He is taking his ball and going home, but leaving the country in “Mueller report purgatory.”

There are two outcomes to an investigation – innocent or guilty.

It is very clear that Mueller is pouting.

Traci Cockerham, Charlotte

GOP should stop supporting Trump

Republicans, dump Trump!

You/we can do better!

Richard Lindsey, Charlotte

Congress is wasting the public’s time

With all the inaction and waste of time by Congress, I recall the words of Oliver Cromwell to the Rump Parliament in 1653. “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”

Carl Hamm, Charlotte

Dunlap orchestrated an illegal meeting

In response to “Emails show Mecklenburg budget discussed in private” (May 29):

If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it is a duck.

The same applies to the illegal Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting orchestrated by Chairman George Dunlap.

Robert M. Burroughs, Charlotte

On budget, Dunlap did what others have

A strong, fair and effective chairman does exactly what Chairman George Dunlap did – confer in advance of the straw voting session, by telephone or electronically, with other commissioners to understand the changes they would like to see made in the manager’s recommended budget and try to build a consensus.

During my 18 years on the board, I served under at least eight different board chairs; some performed this important aspect of board leadership well, some did it poorly, and some proved entirely incapable of doing it.

If anyone thinks county commissioners past and present, including Commissioner Pat Cotham, have not discussed budget issues in private with other commissioners one-on-one or in groups in advance of the straw voting session, they are delusional.

Dumont Clarke, Charlotte

Too much LGBTQ agenda for me

I consider myself an open-minded conservative. I believe in respecting everyone and condemning no one. I am first among the broken. But the Observer’s obvious bias in support of the LGBTQ agenda has worn me down.

I do not expect propaganda, liberal or conservative, when I open my newspaper. However, you are reporting your bias, not news. (“She sees the good in others, but feared coming out to fans,” May 26)

Is there nothing more 1A newsworthy than an individual coming out?

Our planet is dying, people are suffering, the poor are exploited, and the political and social order in the U.S. is collapsing. Among all this an individual’s sexual preference is front-page news.

Am I wrong?

Rick Allen, Charlotte

McFadden’s rash decisions no surprise

What you’re getting from Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden should be no surprise.

His inexperience was evident in his rash decisions to abolish the 287G program and enforce speed limits in a “privileged” community, as he called it. In addition, he is self-promoting, base-pandering and irresponsible.

Make no mistake these types of reckless acts and decisions will continue until Mecklenburg citizens elect an official who is a qualified leader, who can make measured, not reactionary, decisions and who is willing to serve and protect the interests of all the citizenry, not just a few.

Rick Shaffer, Charlotte

Charlotte prefers to bulldoze its history

We would rather bulldoze history and its ugliness rather than confront it to shape a more equitable society.

If you have lived in Charlotte long enough, you understand that this problem is an integral part of our history.

Black neighborhoods like Brooklyn were razed for “urban renewal.” Residents of Earle Village and Piedmont Courts were displaced and given nothing but broken promises.

Now, working class neighborhoods are being transformed into playgrounds for the affluent.

The Excelsior Club sits as a place where black residents found community and a safe space in the segregated South.

Its history is Charlotte’s history, and sadly Charlotte seems content with leaving the Excelsior out of the history books.