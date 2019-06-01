Letters to the Editor Time for Democrats to stop obstructing the nation’s business

Case closed on Trump, move on

In response to “Mueller refuses to clear Trump of obstruction” (May 30):

The special counsel completed his work and determined that it was not appropriate to prosecute. End of story. Case closed.

Too bad that the president may be obnoxious, arrogant and disliked by many. It is not the special counsel’s job to vilify him or exonerate him for his boorish behavior.

That’s a matter for the ballot box. It’s time for the Democrats and Trump haters to quit obstructing the nation’s business and do some constructive work.

Dan Huston, Linville

Congress must pursue the truth

Lee Fluke joan showers

Representatives in Washington swear an oath to uphold and enforce the Constitution and rule of law. That includes ensuring the executive branch operates within these norms.

Unfortunately, some past presidents have crossed criminal and ethical lines: Iran-Contra, the bombing of Cambodia, Watergate, Monica Lewinsky.

Safeguarding democracy isn’t the responsibility of one political party or another. It’s the duty of every elected official.

There’s now a volume of credible information questioning whether the current president exceeded legal and/or ethical boundaries. All in Congress should support the pursuit of the truth, regardless of the findings and their consequences.

Our democratic principles are more important than any individual.

Lee Fluke, Charlotte

The facts are laid out in the Mueller report

Sixty-six pages into the Mueller Report and it is shocking to say the least.

Any American who reads the report and can conclude that the Russians did not help elect Donald Trump, must not understand plain English.

Robert Mueller is very specific about dates, people and organizations involved, and the type of actions taken that were designed with one purpose, to damage Hillary Clinton and promote Donald Trump.

I haven’t gotten to Volume II yet, but if it is as full of evidence as I’ve seen so far it does not bode well for Trump.

Gene Doar, Charlotte

Perpetuating a pro-life stereotype

In response to “Pro-life should be more than pro-birth” (May 29 Opinion):

Billy Maddalon’s opinion piece was frustrating to read. Does he really mean to say all pro-lifers are simply “pro-birth”?

The largest, most vocal and most consistent pro-life organization is the Roman Catholic Church which strongly supports social legislation such as Medicaid expansion, criminal-justice reform, free migration and anti-poverty programs.

The largest non-government provider of healthcare services in the world is the Catholic Church. This is just because “Jesus concerned himself with the sick, poor, orphans, immigrants and prisoners.”

Maddalon’s piece perpetuates a stereotype that is simply false.

Robert Prevost, Monroe

Channel pro-life support elsewhere

Jill Swain

Each year on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, I pass a local church with hundreds of crosses on the lawn and a sign that reads: Forgiven.

I often wonder if the “forgiven” is for the church members who do not help pregnant women in need or for those who judge others without compassion.

Billy Maddalon put many of my own thoughts in writing: Perhaps people who work so hard to condemn and who spend money on signs and bus trips to D.C. and who post crosses should spend that time and money helping others. There are so many people here who need it.

Jill Swain, Huntersville

Why is the RNC here? That’s an easy one

Regarding “The speech Vi Lyles should give to the RNC” (May 26 Editorial), the answer to “Why are you here?” from the RNC is easy. No other city wanted them.

Linda J. Brooks, Charlotte

Redistricting reform is needed in NC

Courtney Crowder

The writer is a member of NC for Redistricting Reform.

I want to thank N.C. Rep. Robert Reives for supporting bipartisan redistricting reform in the current session of the General Assembly.

This is a pivotal year for the legislature to fix how our legislative boundaries are drawn. I applaud Reives for saying it is time to let voters choose their politicians, rather than politicians continuing to choose their voters.

The FAIR Act (HB 140) would implement clear, nonpartisan guidelines to bring transparency and restore accountability and fairness to our redistricting process.

This is the year to enact reform and I hope other legislators across the state will join Reives in supporting this issue.