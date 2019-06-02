Letters to the Editor Read the Mueller report; don’t be fooled by ‘alternative facts’

Get the facts; read Mueller’s report

In response to “Clear to me that Mueller is pouting” (May 31 Forum):

No special prosecutor determines guilt or innocence. That role falls to the Senate in impeachment trials.

Also, the U.S. Department of Justice’s position is that a sitting president may not be charged with federal crimes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Robert Mueller’s report states plainly that because of this policy, he had two options: Conclude the evidence showed the president did not commit a crime, or conclude it was impossible to rule out crimes, in which case Congress could review the counsel’s findings and reach its own conclusions.

Mueller’s report and his press conference state plainly that he could not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice.

Far from “pouting,” Mueller is simply insisting that the Forum writer and others consider his actual findings, not “alternative facts” untethered from his authentic conclusions.

James Bolin, Charlotte

Reagan wouldn’t recognize this GOP

David Nachamie

A recent letter said: “Republicans, dump Trump!” (“GOP should stop supporting Trump,” May 31 Forum)

This will not happen because there is no longer a real Republican party.

With the advent of the Tea Party, the former Republican Party was radicalized. It now represents the interests of the NRA, fundamentalist religion, and the very rich. If they lived today, Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan would be Democrats.

No responsible political party would consider nominating Trump for anything, much less president of the United States.

Those of us who grew up in New York City remember that he was constantly under investigation. He was and is the subject of these probes not because of politics but because of his personal and public transgressions.

Dr. David Nachamie, Lincolnton

Meck County raises lavish by comparison

In response to “City’s lowest-paid workers get pay bump under proposed budget” (May 30):

How can Mecklenburg County leaders responsibly budget to give 5.5 percent raises to all of its workers after having increased the hourly wage for $11.65 to $15 in February?

By comparison the city expects to give the usual 3 percent raise to all employees making more than $69,333 while giving 6 percent raises to only its 200 lowest paid workers.

Do county leaders think the recent property revaluation gives them the freedom to pass out such lavish raises?

Russell Ranson Jr., Charlotte

County issues should be debated in public

In response to “On budget, Dunlap did what others have” (May 31 Forum):

Cheryl Jones Picasa

Paraphrasing, former Mecklenburg commissioner Dumont Clarke seems to be saying: We have always done it that way.

He defends transacting some public business out of sight of those who pay the bills – taxpayers.

It’s illegal, Mr. Clarke.

He is defending the status quo. We need more Pat Cothams, people who stand up for taxpayers and responsible government.

Cheryl Jones, Charlotte

Helping ICE diverts money elsewhere

Mary Englebert

Many Forum writers have attacked local sheriffs for refusing to cooperate with ICE, citing the supposed threat undocumented individuals pose to the rest of us.

What about the threat created when local tax and personnel resources are diverted for what amounts to a federal responsibility?

For every mother, child and hard-working undocumented individual stopped and incarcerated for ICE, we should tally up the number of cars speeding excessively and other crimes that endanger our lives for real.

I suppose the reason we don’t do that is the facts, which show far fewer crimes are committed by undocumented inhabitants than by citizens.

Mary Englebert, Statesville

BofA, this isn’t good customer service

We live in Denver, N.C. and have just been informed that the only branch of Bank of America will be suspending its drive-thru window service as of June 10.

With the biggest profit ever at $6.8 billion just in the second quarter of 2018, it is beyond us to understand this decision.

When asked, they said they could better serve customers inside. Every time we’ve entered that branch the line is always into the lobby.

What about women with small children in tow, the elderly, the handicapped, inclement weather?

If this is their idea of customer service, they might look at their competition, all of whom have drive-up window service. They might soon see our car there.