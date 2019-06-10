Letters to the Editor When Republicans get off their high horse, I’ll vote with them

I’m tired of the Republican platform

I am so tired of the Republican platform that seems to only be centered on abortion. I know people who vote Republican only because of their dislike of Roe v. Wade. I’m an independent but rarely ever vote Republican. I am vehemently against abortion, but the rest of the right-wing platform I’m in total disagreement with. Thus, I will not waste my vote for one particular issue when that party supports things like the NRA, coal and gas companies, corrupt banks, building a wall, a pathological lying president and ignoring our critical environmental issues. When, and if, the Republican Party finally gets off its Trump high-horse to challenge his incredulous decisions, then I might consider voting that way.

Gary DeShazer, Charlotte

What did Trump win with Mexico?

In response to “Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs” (June 8):

Is the president’s latest reversal due to the Mexican “deal” or Republican pressure?

Like the pledge signed in Singapore, Mexico made meaningless concessions, and the U.S. established no milestones for reducing migration. Yet our president again claimed victory for achieving the status quo.

Oh wait, perhaps Trump now understands who pays for tariffs: the U.S. importer who, if possible, will pass it on to customers, not the Mexican exporter. Too bad Republicans won’t stand up to Trump more often.

Kathleen Britton, Charlotte

Of course Dems want to win in 2020

In response to “Dems want constant Trump turmoil” (June 10 Forum):

Forum writer Howard Honeycutt seems to be under the impression that the Democrats seek to defeat Trump in the 2020 election. A very astute opinion, sir, considering that the game is politics and the goal of both parties is victory. Where the question arises is that he believes the Democrats are responsible for creating constant turmoil for Trump in order to seek votes. To the majority of the enlightened voting public, it has been evident since Trump won the election that he needs no help from anyone or any one party to create daily domestic and international chaos and bedlam.

Larry Vogt, Mooresville

Don’t judge people based on their views

In response to “Defenders of Trump are not bad people” (June 9 Forum):

Thank you Forum writer Jay Ambrose! And the headline applies to defenders of Hillary Clinton, too. It is no more logical to assume the worst (or the best) about a person’s character based on his or her support of an elected official than it is to assume bad qualities about all members of a sports team based on the behavior of one of them.

That kind of broad brushstroke underlies the nation’s gut-wrenching polarization today, and I think it is reinforced by group think in social media.

Phil Clutts, Harrisburg

Happy to see both parents involved

In response to Leonard Pitts “Home starts growing still, but then Maya comes along” (June 4 Opinion):

Sheila Peltzer

The writer is president of KidsNeed2Parents. I commend baby Maya’s family for keeping both parents involved in her life even though they do not live together. A vast amount of current research supports that this is in the child’s best interest emotionally, educationally and economically. Yes, it’s tough on everyone when precious, irretrievable “together-time” is lost.

Sheila Peltzer, Charlotte

Tear down the Excelsior?

Tear down the Excelsior. Demolish the Van Landingham Estate. Infill an uptown park after Charlotte finished dead last out of 50 cities for number and quality of parks. Then, fill that park space with “micro-apartment units” or “coffin homes” as they’re called in Hong Kong. Rout out those ungentrified folks and tear down their homes.

A city is judged by how it treats all of the people right? It begs the question, “Charlotte’s got a lot.” A lot of what?

Sandra Holyfield, Charlotte

Nowhere else I would rather live

In response to “Regional Business Alliance CEO says Charlotte needs a brand” (June 8):

Janet LaBar makes some very solid points and I wish her luck in her newly adopted hometown. I’ve spent time in every major city in the United States. More than anyplace I know, though, Charlotte expects residents to give back to the community and contribute to the greater good.

Is that our brand? Probably not. Does it make for a terrific place to live and work? Absolutely. And, despite its flaws, there’s nowhere else I’d rather live. Perhaps that’s what really matters.