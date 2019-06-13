So why isn’t Ballantyne protesting growth this go-round?

I see irony in Ballantyne revamp

Regarding “Ballantyne revamp may attract big companies, millennials,“ (June 11):

In 2010 the fine folks in Ballantyne came out in protest against one small low-income housing complex. Their arguments included a lack of mass transit and infrastructure, school overcrowding, and congested roads. They thought they should be allowed to have their little enclave without the burden of low-income housing.

Now, they have announced a project that includes 2,000 apartments. One has to wonder why the residents of the holy land of Ballantyne haven’t come out in protest using those same arguments, unless their reasoning against low-income housing was disingenuous.

I guess they decided its OK for low-income people to clean their homes or care for their children and yards. They just draw the line at them living in their little enclave and rubbing elbows with them at the market.

Andy Sigafoos, Mint Hill

Make legislators pass teacher math test

Regarding “NC teachers in danger of losing their jobs soon could get licensing help” (June 13):

Lucy Grasty

Before N.C. lawmakers vote on qualifications for elementary and special education teachers to keep their jobs unless they pass a licensure exam, the lawmakers should take that exam first.

The math section of the exam is inappropriate and certainly doesn’t indicate how effective a teacher will be.

In August 2018 the Observer published an article showing some of the math questions. Maybe a college math wiz could solve the problems!

Lucy Grasty, Charlotte

On health plan, take care of teachers

It’s bad enough teachers don’t get paid well in North Carolina compared to other areas of the country, but our benefits are poor as well.

Now the state is asking healthcare providers to sign-up for a new sub-system of the state healthcare system.

Being Blue Cross Blue Shield providers won’t be enough. Any provider who does not sign-up will be considered out of network.

I would think a Republican-led state legislature would be especially careful that state employees get to “keep their doctor,” which some people will not be able to do when this plan goes into effect.

Anthony Yodice, Charlotte

Here’s how to ensure all votes count

Somewhere within the N.C. Senate chambers is Senate Bill 104. It states, consistent with the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, that our state’s electoral votes will go the winner of the national popular vote.

It’s a bill that is popularly supported by Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

Currently, 14 states have approved the measure affecting 189 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

It is time for N.C. legislators to stop dithering and turn this bill into a law that allows North Carolina to participate in the NPVIC. Most of us have only about 15 opportunities to vote as a nation. Those shouldn’t be squandered by a well-intentioned but archaic barrier that prevents us from making our votes count.

Craig Mosby Miller, Leland

These old maxims come to mind

Every time I see a pro-Trump missive in your paper, I’m reminded of these old maxims:

Rod Skaggs

“There are none so blind as those who do not see; there are none so deaf as those who do not hear.”

And: “There are none so ignorant as those who do not think.”

Rod Skaggs, Claremont

Furor over abortion impacts economy

As an actor, I receive email alerts for acting jobs from two reliable websites because my actor’s profile fits the part.

When I open the alert the first thing I look for is the location of the movie or the commercial. Invariably it’s somewhere other than North Carolina, especially not Charlotte.

The resulting furor over Georgia’s governor’s decisions about abortion have, among other things, raised the prospect of large companies no longer wanting to film in Georgia.

This equates to potential loss of billions of dollars — Billions! — annually.

North Carolina should take note.

Jon Schuller, Charlotte

My ideas for Charlotte’s brand

Regarding “Regional Business Alliance CEO says Charlotte needs a brand,” (June 8):

So we need a “brand,” huh? How about “Homicide City?” Or even closer to home, how about “Developer’s Nirvana”?

Or if you want to show how environmentally sound we are, how about “Cement and Asphalt Blues Capitol”?

Just saying.

Gilbert Coon, Charlotte